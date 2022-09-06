Arbolus announces Dolly DeNyse, former Kantar CRO, as their new Chief Revenue Officer

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbolus, the knowledge-sharing platform, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Dolly DeNyse, a senior executive with 25 years of continuous experience successfully scaling revenues and leading large commercial teams.

Arbolus was founded in 2018 with a mission to make human knowledge digital. Their platform is a disruptor to traditional expert networks, and allows for more flexible knowledge sharing, for example through the medium of video via their new Canopy tool. Following significant growth in recent years, particularly in the US, the role of CRO is a timely addition to Arbolus's leadership team.

As Chief Revenue Officer at Arbolus, Dolly will be responsible for global revenue across all product groups, setting the strategy for continued and increased growth and maintaining a best-in-class culture across all parts of the company.

She will have overall ownership of Sales and Marketing, Customer Success, Account Management and Professional Services, ensuring alignment and performance of all of Arbolus's revenue-generating departments to drive continued growth. She will also be instrumental in growing Arbolus's footprint in North America, and serve as a member of Arbolus's Executive Committee, partnering with the founders to define and execute Arbolus's vision and strategic plan.

Prior to joining Arbolus, Dolly was the Chief Revenue Officer at Kantar, the $4bn+ market research firm owned by Bain Capital. In her role at Kantar, she led Sales and Marketing across North America. Prior to her role as CRO, she held various roles at Kantar, including Chief Sales Officer for Kantar Insights, the company's largest division within North America, and Head of Sales for Kantar Millward Brown.

Sam Glasswell, CEO of Arbolus, said:

"Dolly is such an exciting hire for us at the perfect time.

"Arbolus has evolved from its roots of improving the user experience in the expert network industry, towards a full-scale insight and market data platform. Our customers today use the platform not just for gathering individual expert insights, but also to deliver surveys or gather customer sentiment analysis (through our Canopy product) or as an improved way to carry out secondary research instead of using static industry reports (through our Channels product).

"Dolly's experience at Kantar, one of the most diversified global research groups, will accelerate this evolution of the company.

"Plus, she has the rare virtues of absolute authenticity and humility. We can't wait to start working with her."

Regarding her new role, Dolly DeNyse said:

"Our industry is undergoing rapid change, and Arbolus is well positioned to further transform the global knowledge network space and beyond, providing meaningful connections for our clients in a seamless and tech-enabled way.

"I am excited to join Arbolus at this important juncture, to help accelerate the strategy and plans for the company, continuing their journey operating at the intersection of expert knowledge, technology, data, and analytics.

"Sam and Will have set forth an inspirational and ambitious roadmap for Arbolus, and I am honored to join them in pursuing the next chapters of transformation, growth and success for the company."

Contact:

Federico D'Amico

Communications & Social Media Manager

federico.damico@arbolus.com

+34 661 045 196

