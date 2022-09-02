TCL Exhibits at IFA 2022 Including the World's Largest Mini LED TV and Latest Displays and Smart Home Innovations

With a full-category exhibition at IFA 2022, TCL is sharing the excitement of its smart connected lifestyle with premium Mini LED TVs, award winning soundbars and home appliance offerings.

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics brand, is participating in IFA in Berlin from September 2nd to 6th, 2022. This is the first major offline edition of the global trade fair for consumers and home electronics since 2019. Under its branding signature Inspire Greatness, TCL showcases a collection of world-first exhibits at Hall 21A in a vast interactive booth spanning over 2,500 square meters. For more TCL latest news at IFA, please click here.

In addition to the new 2022 home theater and home appliance lines, TCL is also exhibiting the world's largest Mini LED TV, a 98-inch QLED TV from its XL Collection, a 136-inch 4K cinema wall, top-notch gaming monitors as as well as the latest RAY•DANZ Dolby Atmos soundbars.

"We are delighted to be back at IFA and proud to be part of this resilient and dynamic industry. We look forward to welcoming visitors at our incredible exhibition booth," said Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics. "Under our theme #TCLInspireGreatness we will demonstrate how our products and services can help people live, work and play better each and every day."

TCL is now the No.2[1] LCD TV brand globally, and in many key markets TCL LCD TVs hold top positions. Meanwhile, TCL smart TVs rank in the Top 5 in more than 20 countries and regions by sales volume. With this business momentum, TCL continues to put user experience first and deliver ever more innovative premium TVs to consumers worldwide.

Immersive Home Theater with Mini LED QLED TVs and RAY•DANZ Dolby Atmos Soundbars

TCL is dedicated to developing Mini LED technology. For this, visitors at TCL booth will have the chance to experience the EISA Premium Mini LED TV C835: an incredible all-round 4K Mini LEDTV, with amazing picture quality paired with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. Moreover, they will also have the opportunity to see the EISA Best Buy LCD TV C735 with QLED and 144Hz high refresh rate, ideal for gamers looking for excellent gaming experience.

IFA visitors will also discover TCL's first 98-inch QLED TV to European market. This TCL 98C735 features Quantum Dot colour technology with high peak brightness, local dimming and stunning contrast that ensures unique picture quality as well as amazing immersive viewing. Its powerful and responsive low latency and motion clarity also ensure a breathtaking viewing experience for fans of fast-moving sports like football and gamers.

IFA 2022 will also be an opportunity to hear the exceptional audio quality of the C935U RAY•DANZ Dolby Atmos Soundbar, which is the EISA Best Buy Soundbar award winner. To go further, TCL is also launching its latest flagship soundbar with the brand-new TCL X937U with RAY•DANZ technology. Both can be discovered at the TCL booth.

Also at the TCL booth: the 4K Mini LED flagship TV C935 with as many as 1920 local dimming zones and 2.1.2 channel Upfiring speakers.

Other TCL TVs including the TCL C635 QLED TV featuring Google TV, taking video streaming content to a new level of brightness and colour, with its slim bezel-less design, perfect for any space at home.

Smarter living with TCL Home Appliances

Presenting at TCL's home comfort zone is a new line of FreshIN series air conditioners. Unlike conventional AC that circulates air inside the house, TCL FreshIN Series features a proprietary FreshIN Plus fresh air system which helps transport the fresh air from the outdoors to the indoors with capacity of up to 60 cubic meters per hours thanks to its powerful air engine, which helps increase the oxygen and humidity levels.

Also delivering better health, wellbeing and located within the TCL booth are the award-winning air purifiers, breeva Pro 700P and 400P.

At TCL washing machine zone, visitors will see how customers can save energy thanks to a new "A" energy-class washing machines[2] - featuring steam programs to elimate common bacteria while making laundry an easier and more satifying experience.

Intuitive and interactive smart wearables

Visitors can also explore a new world of possibilities with TCL NXTWEAR Wearable Display Glasses that come with a series of upgrades to enrich the user experience. Easy to use and light, weighing just 75g, these glasses are an original option for both gamers and remote workers to give the incredible feeling of viewing an immersive expanded 140-inch screen 4 meters away.

Adding excitement, with more to experience

For all European basketball fans around the world watching FIBA EuroBasket 2022 this September, TCL wants to bring a taste of the action of this flagship basketball event to our booth, by offering a VR video gaming experience to visitors!

As a proud global partner of FIBA since 2018, we look forward sharing the excitement of this important European sporting occasion with IFA 2022 visitors.

TCL will be exhibiting at IFA 2022 as follows:

Date: September 2-6th, 2022

Venue: HALL 21A, Messedamm Berlin, Germany

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

[1] Source: OMDIA, 2022 [2] New TCL P3 Series in Europe / P12 Series in China

