CoStar Group, Invitation Homes Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASD:AMD) will replace DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the S&P 100. Dupont de Neumors is no longer representative of the mega-capitalization market space. It will remain in the S&P 500.

The following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range:



CoStar Group Inc. ( NASD : CSGP ) and Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH ) will replace PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH ) and PENN Entertainment Inc. ( NASD : PENN) respectively in the S& P 500. PVH and PENN Entertainment will replace Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP ) and Mercury General Corp. (NYSE: MCY ) respectively in the S& P MidCap 400. Hudson Pacific Properties and Mercury General will replace American Public Education Inc ( NASD : APEI ) and eHealth Inc. ( NASD : EHTH ) respectively in the S& P SmallCap 600.



Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY ) will replace American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO ) and Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX ) respectively in the S& P MidCap 400. American Eagle Outfitters and Minerals Technologies will replace CalAmp Corp. ( NASD :CAMP) and Glatfelter Corp. (NYSE: GLT ) respectively in the S& P SmallCap 600. Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) will replace Fossil Group Inc. ( NASD : FOSL ) in the S& P SmallCap 600.



All companies moving from the S&P 500 to the S& P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving from the S& P MidCap 400 to the S& P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S& P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.