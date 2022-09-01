Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Zynex Medical to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. , Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced that the Company's management will participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference. Interested parties can access the webcast on the Events section of the website at https://zynexmed.investorroom.com/ir-home on Monday, September 12th, 2022, at 7am ET.

Zynex
Zynex(PRNewswire)

About Zynex, Inc.
Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com

Investor Contact
Gilmartin Group
650 Fifth Ave., Suite 2720
New York, NY 10019
IR@zynex.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zynex-medical-to-participate-in-hc-wainwright-annual-global-investment-conference-301616246.html

SOURCE Zynex

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.