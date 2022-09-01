Senior Market Sales® Acquires New York-Based Field Marketing Organization CareValue

Combining Companies' Proprietary Technology Will Attract More Independent Insurance Agents

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Market Sales® (SMS), one of the industry's premier insurance marketing organizations, has acquired CareValue, a rapidly growing national field marketing organization (FMO) based in Canandaigua, New York, and specializing in senior life and health insurance.

CareValue's and SMS' technology together will give SMS-contracted agents a major advantage in today's marketplace.

SMS President Jim Summers said CareValue's technology platform, its success as a market leader serving independent insurance agents, and its impressive growth attracted SMS as it continues to grow through strategic acquisitions since being acquired by Alliant Insurance Services in 2020. CareValue ranked No. 69 on Inc. Magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies in the New York City metro region in 2021.

"CareValue's technology stack when combined with SMS' proprietary technology will give SMS-contracted agents a major advantage in today's marketplace," Summers said.

CareValue has invested heavily in the development of proprietary technology for agents. For example, the company provides the only FMO-offered State Pharmaceutical Assistance Program (SPAP) solution in the marketplace that allows agents in certain states to help their clients apply for assistance in paying their prescription drugs and/or Part D premiums digitally instead of by the more cumbersome methods of fax or mail. This digital enrollment process triggers a special election period (SEP) for Medicare eligible, enabling them to enroll year-round.

"Formalizing this partnership with SMS through an acquisition will fuel further growth and ensure long-term success in our markets," said CareValue President Brian Doyle. "By extension of SMS, we're also excited to join the Alliant family. Together, we're bigger, better, stronger."

Doyle has been in the insurance industry since 1996. He founded CareValue in 2010, and since 2013 has partnered with SMS, leveraging SMS' industry-leading back-office support, proven marketing systems, and top health and wealth carrier product portfolio.

The decision to join SMS, Doyle said, was based on Alliant's and SMS' ability to provide additional infrastructure and support that will help CareValue springboard into new territory and ensure long-term growth, as well as focus even more on agents to provide operational and customer service excellence. Specifically, CareValue was attracted to Alliant, which opens commercial and group insurance markets to CareValue's agents. Alliant, one of the largest insurance brokers in the United States, recently was honored as a winner in the 2022 Fast Brokerage Listing with 9,000 employees, $3 billion in revenue, and more than $26 billion in premiums.

Doyle said CareValue also was attracted to SMS for its new revolutionary Client Stream® Lead Exchange lead-generation platform, its history of successful acquisitions and its integrity — acting as it promises and passionately serving agents and their clients.

Summers said that the two companies' alignment of values was critical to the partnership, just as it has been to all of SMS' acquisitions.

"In today's hyper-competitive acquisition environment, SMS continues to stand out for our commitment to the agent and their client," Summers said. "We look forward to growing even more by staying focused on our values and partnering with companies who share those values."

About Senior Market Sales

Senior Market Sales® (SMS) represents top Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, annuity, life, long-term care, and travel insurance carriers in all 50 states. More than 70,000 independent insurance agents rely on SMS for proprietary technology, competitive insurance products, and expert training and service to help them leverage their time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, SMS joined the Alliant Insurance Services family of companies. Visit www.SeniorMarketSales.com or call 1.800.786.5566 for more information.

About Care Value

CareValue is a leader in innovative Medicare shopping and enrollment solutions. CareValue offers a suite of technology solutions to support independent agents, agencies, National Marketing Organizations (NMO), and Field Marketing Organizations (FMO). CareValue is actively engaging in contractual agreements in the Senior Insurance Market. Licensed insurance agents interested in getting their own free MedicareValue website are encouraged to call 1.855.888.8326 or visit us at CareValue.com/Get-Contracted.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. Alliant operates through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. For more information, visit alliant.com.

