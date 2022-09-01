PayrHealth Announces Supero Healthcare Solutions Acquisition

Integrating a Proven Credentialing Services Platform to Strengthen its Payor Relationship Management Solution Suite.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrHealth today announced that it has acquired Supero Healthcare Solutions, an Austin, TX-based provider enrollment and credentialing company founded in 2009. This acquisition deepens PayrHealth's credentialing offerings and strengthens its integrated, proactive approach to payor relationship management.

Supero founder and CEO, Brian Agnew, said, "I am proud of the Company we have built. I can't think of a better home for our employees and clients during this next chapter. PayrHealth is building a unique offering in the industry that will drive value." Agnew will support the acquisition integration efforts serving in an advisory capacity.

PayrHealth can now offer this proven credentialing solution with 10+ years of experience delivering operational excellence and outcomes to its clients. PayrHealth previously offered more limited credentialing services exclusively to existing payor contracting and revenue cycle management clients.

PayrHealth CEO, Armando Cardoso, said, "Credentialing is a critical function to optimize payor and revenue cycle management. Supero has developed excellent credentialing solutions, serving providers across the healthcare continuum and nation. Welcoming this talented credentialing team further strengthens our ability to integrate critical provider data and optimize reimbursement for healthcare providers."

Ben Moe, Managing Partner at Osceola Capital Management, said, "This acquisition is a natural complement to the differentiated offering the PayrHealth management team is building. We will continue to partner with leaders of companies delivering quality revenue cycle management and credentialing services to structure transactions that create value."

About PayrHealth

PayrHealth provides analytics, contracting, credentialing, reimbursement negotiation, network development, and revenue cycle management solutions to healthcare organizations across the United States. PayrHealth is an integrated relationship management solution, proactively managing contracts and optimizing revenue cycle management to enable purposeful provider-payor relations. PayrHealth supports informed decisions for a strengthened healthcare system. PayrHealth is an Osceola Capital Management portfolio company. To learn more, visit www.payrhealth.com.

About Osceola Capital Management

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. To learn more, visit www.osceola.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content:

SOURCE PayrHealth