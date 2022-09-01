How the Economy Impacts Back-to-School Shopping and What Buyers can do to Save

How the Economy Impacts Back-to-School Shopping and What Buyers can do to Save

SURVEY RESULTS REVEAL WHAT, WHERE AND HOW

CONSUMERS PLAN ON SHOPPING PLUS TIPS ON

RECYCLING OUTGROWN JEANS

CARY, N.C., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

The thrill of a new school year is marked by the anticipation of class assignments and shopping for supplies and new clothes. The question is how the economy will impact back-to-school shopping this year? Each year, Cotton Incorporated's Lifestyle Monitor™ survey asks buyers how they plan on tackling back-to-school to offer brands and retailers a preview of their shopping intentions.

Director of Corporate Strategy and Insights for Cotton Incorporated, Melissa Bastos discusses how consumers perspective on inflation are planning to shop for back to school. In addition, she shares details on what to do with old, out-grown clothing to keep it out of landfills.

THE 2022 SURVEY REVEALS:

70% of consumer are concerned about the economy with 63% saying it will impact how they spend.





About 60% of shoppers plan to shop for clothing physical stores with 38% plan to buy online.





This year's top categories to buy are:



87% clothing

37% accessories

82% supplies

33% electronics

81% shoes

21% sporting equipment





Shoppers plan to spend more this year on clothes up 41% from 2021.





Over 60% of people say they will be taking better advantage of sales, discounts, and promotions

MORE ABOUT MELISSA BASTOS:

Melissa oversees research, analysis, and presents consumer and retail behaviors across the globe. She directs the development of corporate performance measures, corporate strategy, and strategic research including global consumer attitudinal and behavioral studies as well as product assessments, such as the Cotton Incorporated Lifestyle Monitor™ and Retail Monitor™.

About Cotton Incorporated's Blue Jeans Go Green™ Program

The Blue Jeans Go Green™ denim recycling program was created in 2006 by Cotton Incorporated as a call-to-action to recycle denim and give it "new life" by transforming it into something new. The program strives to inspire sustainable living by educating people on cotton's natural lifecycle and engages consumers and local communities by diverting unwanted denim from landfills, helping to close the loop on cotton sustainability while emphasizing the environmental stewardship of the U.S. cotton industry at large. Blue Jeans Go Green™ is a trademark of Cotton Incorporated.

About Cotton Incorporated

Cotton Incorporated is the research and promotion company for Upland cotton. Funded by U.S. cotton growers and importers of Upland cotton-containing products, the not-for-profit organization's mission is to increase the demand for and profitability of cotton. As a resource for the cotton industry, Cotton Incorporated conducts or oversees 450 research and educational projects in an average year. Research areas range from the development of agricultural and textile innovations to analyses of commodity and market data.

