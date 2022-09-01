DIRECTV launches Bounce and Grit today

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular television networks Bounce and Grit are now available on DIRECTV.

Bounce and Grit can now be seen on DIRECTV (PRNewswire)

Bounce, which features a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off-network series, specials and events designed for Black audiences, can be seen on DIRECTV channel 82.

Grit, home of legendary heroes, stars and timeless tales of the American West in all-time favorite western movies and TV series, is now on DIRECTV channel 81.

Both networks are part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

"Bounce is the fastest growing Black-audience-focused network on television, and the enormous popularity of the western genre has made Grit a hot and highly-rated network as well," said Jeffrey Wolf, chief distribution officer, Scripps Networks. "DIRECTV recognizes the importance and value in offering both networks, and we look forward to their customers enjoying Bounce and Grit for years to come."

DIRECTV customers will now be able to watch all-new episodes of Bounce's hit original series "Johnson" – focusing on four life-long best friends who share the same last name – airing Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET. On Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m., Bounce launches another new original series, "Finding Happy," following life's ups and downs from the Black female perspective. Both "Johnson" and "Finding Happy" come from Eric C. Rhone's & Cedric The Entertainer production company A Bird & A Bear Entertainment.

Media contact: Jim Weiss, 770-672-6504, jim.weiss@scripps.com

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

Grit and Bounce can now be seen on DIRECT (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SCRIPPS