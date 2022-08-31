Pro football legend and college game day analyst Desmond Howard partners with Town House® to help elevate tailgating spreads across the country with new go-to game day bites

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Town House® is celebrating the highly anticipated return of football with a game-winning twist on a fan-favorite product. To welcome back tailgating and help elevate game day spreads across the country, the brand released specially shaped football-themed crackers in its popular dippable format: Town House® Game Day Dippers.

TOWN HOUSE® RECRUITS DESMOND HOWARD TO DEBUT NEW FOOTBALL-SHAPED GAME DAY DIPPERS (PRNewswire)

With endless tailgating dipping possibilities, the limited-edition Town House Game Day Dippers are sure to be a touchdown at any fall gathering. Featuring a variety of sports patterns carved into each oven baked football-shaped cracker, the dippers are the perfect game day snack for football fans nationwide. Whether you're hosting a watch-party with friends or attending a family cookout, Town House Game Day Dippers add a splash of festivity with football-themed shapes to make your tailgating spreads feel like a touchdown.

Who better to introduce fans to the new go-to tailgating bites than pro football legend and college game day analyst, Desmond Howard? Town House is partnering with the former wide receiver to offer Desmond's favorite dip recipes and playbook of game day cracker dipping techniques, including:

Dip & Twist: Go down the middle with your Town House Game Day Dippers cracker. Then twist for complete coverage – and devour!

Dive Play: Dive in fast, then reverse it, and enjoy!

Daring Double Dip: Jet sweep across the line, then pitch it back for a second burst while no one's looking for double the flavor.

"Town House is always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences for our dedicated cracker fans," said Carrie Foose, Director of Brand Marketing, Kellogg's Crackers. "With successful launches of Town House Dippers and Dipping Thins, we took a fan favorite product to the next level by introducing the first-ever football-shaped crackers to the Town House portfolio with the help of a true game day legend – just in time for the return of football season!"

Putting his own spin on classic game day flavors, Desmond's ultimate tailgating dip list features recipes to pair perfectly with the new Town House Game Day Dippers, including the First Down Jalapeño Cheese Dip, Undefeated Feta Dip, Homemade Halftime Hummus Dip and Red Pepper Replay Dip.

"There's no better game day combination than a salty crunch paired with a hearty dip for the ultimate bite," said Howard. "That's why I'm excited to share how I tackle my tailgating spreads with my favorite dipping techniques and recipes using the new Town House Game Day Dippers," he added.

Stock up for the return of football season with new Town House Game Day Dippers, available at grocery stores nationwide for a limited time only starting in August. Plus, keep an eye out for specially marked packages while supplies last to enter for a chance to win $10,000 toward a Fan Cave Makeover until 3/31/23 (No Purchase Necessary; click here for official rules). Visit KelloggsFamilyRewards.com for Desmond Howard's ultimate dip recipe inspiration and stay tuned on the Town House Instagram and Facebook channels and Desmond's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for tips on his game day snacking plays throughout the season.

