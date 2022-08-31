Tailwater Capital Appoints Dana Sweet as Head of Strategic Research and Development

Newly Created Role to Develop and Integrate Proprietary R&D Efforts Throughout Investment and Operational Functions

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), a private equity firm that takes a full immersion approach to investing in energy and growth infrastructure solutions, today announced that Dana Sweet has been appointed Head of Strategic Research and Development ("R&D").

In this newly created role, Ms. Sweet will lead the firm's development and implementation of strategic macro perspectives, as well as the delivery of Tailwater's growing volume of proprietary research and insights across the energy solutions space. Additionally, she will work closely with Tailwater's deal, investor relations and communications teams across the firm to integrate R&D and data analytics throughout our investment process to enhance everything from opportunity origination and assessment to execution.

"In her role at Tailwater Innovation Partners, Dana has had an instant impact on how our teams think about and incorporate innovative technology and we are thrilled to announce her expanded role focused on amplifying Tailwater's influential research and development efforts," said Jason Downie and Edward Herring, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Tailwater Capital. "As we continue to grow and scale our platform and the impact we have across the Tailwater ecosystem, allocating the resources and institutionalizing our research and macro perspectives will allow us to enhance our investment process and outcomes. We look forward to working closely with Dana in this new role to continue positioning Tailwater at the forefront of today's dynamic energy transition landscape."

Ms. Sweet will also continue to serve in her role as Director of Energy Innovation for Tailwater Innovation Partners, Tailwater's full-service environmental, social and governance ("ESG"), research and engineering solutions provider for its portfolio companies. Since joining Tailwater Innovation Partners in 2021, she has worked across the portfolio to identify and execute on opportunities to incorporate new technologies and sustainable business practices to enhance long-term value and business performance.

"Tailwater's full immersion investment approach and track record of success has always been driven by an open minded, entrepreneurial culture and a commitment to innovation that has allowed the firm to anticipate thematic shifts and be a first-mover," said Ms. Sweet. "I believe this investment in strategic R&D and digitization will further differentiate Tailwater's unique approach to creating value across the energy landscape by providing actionable intel for the firm and its portfolio companies alike. I look forward to working with the Tailwater team and our portfolio companies to continue to expand our intellectual capital and integrate it seamlessly throughout our operations to drive value for all of our stakeholders."

Prior to joining Tailwater in 2021, Ms. Sweet spent more than 18 years in a variety of innovation-focused roles within the oil, gas and renewables sectors. Previously, she served as Portfolio Development Manager, Renewables and Energy Solutions at Shell, where she was responsible for pursuing and commercializing emerging energy technologies and opportunities.

About Tailwater Capital, LLC

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is a growth-oriented energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $3.8 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $22 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com

