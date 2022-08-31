SM ENERGY PUBLISHES UPDATED ESG MATERIALS

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announced the publication of its updated environmental, social and governance ("ESG") materials, all of which are available on the Company's website at http://sm-energy.com/sustainability/. Updated publications include:

Letter from our CEO to Stakeholders

Quick Reference ESG Metrics and Performance Highlights

Corporate Responsibility Report

CDP Climate Change Questionnaire 2022, which reports 2021 data

Task Force on Climate-related Disclosures (TCFD) framework mapping to the CDP Questionnaire

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Report, which reports 2021 data

2021 ESG performance and accomplishments included:

methane intensity of 0.03 mT CH4/MBoe, down 40% from 0.05 mT CH4/MBoe in base year 2019, which meets the Company's medium-term target;

greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity for Scope 1 emissions of 8.4 mT CO2e/MBoe, outperforming the Company's internal compensation target of 9.5 mT CO2e/MBoe, and down 33% from base year 2019;

GHG intensity for Scope 1 + 2 emissions of 9.88 mT CO2e/MBoe, more than halfway to meeting the Company's 2030 medium-term goal;

flaring of natural gas reduced to 0.63% of total natural gas production, within the Company's internal objective of less than 1%;

total produced fluid spills of 0.009/1,000 Bbls of produced fluid, down 40% from base year 2019;

freshwater use reduced by 35% from base year 2019; and

paid $169 million in local taxes.

Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel comments: "Our definition of being a premier operator includes exceptional safety and environmental performance. At SM Energy, compensation for all employees is tied, in part, to target environmental, health and safety metrics. We support expanded ESG disclosures and recognize the need for clear, well-defined and comparable information across our industry for the consideration of our stakeholders. I hope you enjoy the publication of our updated ESG disclosures, which demonstrate our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability."

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

