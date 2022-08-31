Merck Manuals Shares Three Signs to Identify Appendicitis

Physician breaks down when stomach pain should mean a trip to the doctor

KENILWORTH, N.J., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appendicitis is the most common cause of sudden, severe abdominal pain in the United States. It's most common in adolescents and individuals in their 20s, but overall, more than 5% of the population will develop the condition at some point in their lives. If left untreated, appendicitis can lead to a ruptured appendix, which is a life-threatening emergency.

MerckManuals.com (PRNewsfoto/MerckManuals.com) (PRNewswire)

In a new editorial on MerckManuals.com, Dr. Parswa Ansari, Hofstra Northwell-Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, details what patients need to know about the diagnosis and treatment of appendicitis.

Ansari also shares three signs that he says patients and parents should watch for in differentiating appendicitis from other causes of stomach pain, such as food poisoning or indigestion.

1. Intense Pain Comes Before Nausea or Vomiting

Pain is the most common symptom of appendicitis. Unlike other kinds of stomach pain, the intense discomfort caused by appendicitis almost always comes before nausea or vomiting.

2. The Pain Moves from the Belly Button to the Lower Right Side

After a few hours, nausea typically passes, and the pain shifts to the lower right portion of the abdomen. This area is tender to the touch when a doctor or someone else presses it, and the pain may actually increase after that pressure is released.

3. The Pain Lasts More Than a Few Hours

If the pain lasts more than five or six hours, it's worth visiting a healthcare professional to rule out appendicitis. If nausea, vomiting, or fever is present, go to the emergency room. If it's just pain, calling a primary care physician is a good first step.

You can read more about appendicitis in Dr. Ansari's editorial on MerckManuals.com.

