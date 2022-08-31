Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Kellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays 2022 Global Consumer Staples Conference

Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will webcast a fireside chat at the Barclays 2022 Global Consumer Staples Conference at 8:15 am EDT, Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)(PRNewswire)

Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Live Webcast:                           

Live audio webcast will be available at approximately 8:15 am EDT, Wednesday, September 7 at https://investor.kelloggs.com 



Replay Webcast:                     

Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EDT on Thursday, September 8 and remaining for six months at https://investor.kelloggs.com

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

K-FIN

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-to-webcast-presentation-at-the-barclays-2022-global-consumer-staples-conference-301615718.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.