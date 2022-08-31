Healthcare Organizations Choose Nuance Patient Engagement Solutions as the Strategic Imperative for Modernizing the Digital Front Door Accelerates

RWJBarnabas Health, University of Michigan Health-West, and others average 47% cost savings with 40% call containment and 30% patient self-service rates

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. today announced that numerous leading healthcare systems across the country are deploying Nuance's Patient Engagement Solutions to transform experiences across the entire patient journey. A single, omni-channel, cloud-based communications platform allows organizations to engage with patients across voice and digital channels using Nuance's market-leading intelligent engagement technology.

Consumers are demanding better, more convenient experiences across all major industries – including healthcare. A recent study found that 79% of consumers want the ability to use technology when managing their healthcare. Other findings of the same survey suggest that the patient experience is in need of a big upgrade, with 61% of respondents saying they would like their healthcare provider interactions to be more like using an online convenience service app, such as Uber or Instacart.

Nuance is driving the patient digital experience revolution by offering healthcare organizations the same AI that is trusted by 85% of Fortune 100 companies. Nuance's platform integrates with organizations' existing infrastructure and extends the capabilities of the electronic health record (EHR), customer relationship management (CRM) systems and call center infrastructure platforms. It accelerates the continuing modernization of healthcare organizations' 'digital front door' with access to real-time data that powers productive and personalized experiences. At the same time, it expands communication and engagement options beyond the patient portal while accommodating patients who prefer using the phone to connect with their providers.

With market-leading Natural Language Understanding (NLU), Nuance conversational IVR and intelligent virtual assistants automate call containment by routing patient inquiries about routine matters such as appointments, online account access or telehealth set-up to self-service options. That reduces overall call center volumes, freeing live agents to deliver faster, personalized and more effective service when patients need additional assistance. Within the first 90 days of deploying the Nuance platform, organizations are achieving an average 40% call containment rate and a 30% patient self-service rate with an average 47% reduction in call support costs.

"Having patients more engaged with their care – and their providers – really can result in better healthcare outcomes," said Josh Wilda, Chief Digital and Information Officer, University of Michigan Health-West. "By bringing together its deep vertical experience in healthcare with its long history of providing exceptional experiences across other industries, Nuance has created a solution to not only improve the overall patient experience and drive better clinical outcomes, but also enhance the financial performance of healthcare organizations."

"Patients want the conveniences they have in other facets of their life – say with banking or shopping online – when scheduling appointments or receiving care reminders," said Peter Durlach, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, Nuance. "With decades of experience in creating meaningful customer experiences with the world's most trusted and recognizable brands, Nuance is working with the most forward-looking healthcare institutions in the country to deliver patients the digital convenience they need and desire to make pursuing good health as seamless as possible while also dramatically lowering staffing costs at a time every health system in stressed financially."

RWJBarnabas Health and University of Michigan Health-West join other leading healthcare institutions in deploying Nuance to solve pressing patient engagement issues, gain efficiencies, and power a superior patient experience.

Nuance Patient Engagement Solutions also enable healthcare organizations to expand and enhance omnichannel engagement through integration with the Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform, an open, extensible, and collaborative solution delivering seamless omnichannel interactions and advanced reporting and analytics capabilities.

