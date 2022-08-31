Epilepsy Foundation Elects New Board Members and Chair as the Organization Continues to Advance its Digital Transformation

New Board Will Help Bridge Traditional and Digital Efforts for Greater Scale & Impact

BOWIE, Md., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epilepsy Foundation recently selected Jeff Parent as chair of its governing Board of Directors; Mr. Parent succeeds Bradley P. Boyer, Esq., who served as chair for two years. In addition, the Foundation elected nine new board members. Together with the Foundation's staff leadership, the board will advance the organization's efforts to expand its national network of services and support through enhanced digital infrastructure to better connect people with epilepsy to care and resources wherever they are.

(PRNewsfoto/Epilepsy Foundation) (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled and humbled to have this opportunity to serve on the Epilepsy Foundation's Board of Directors," said Mr. Parent, president, and general manager, Gulf States Toyota in Texas. "As both a person with epilepsy and the father of a child with epilepsy, I am excited to work with the existing and new board members to continue to effect positive change for our community. As chair, I am honored to help the Foundation leverage cutting-edge technology and traditional marketing strategies to reach and engage everyone impacted by the epilepsies."

The Epilepsy Foundation's board plays an important role in driving the organization's strategic vision, and each member brings a wealth of expertise and personal connection to improving the lives of individuals with epilepsy:

Abraham M. Glaser , CFM, senior financial advisor, Silverleaf Financial: Mr. Glaser brings 20 years of extensive professional expertise in finance and advocacy, as well as first-hand knowledge of living with epilepsy.

Josh Golden , chief marketing officer, Quad: Mr. Golden has more than two decades of experience in marketing, branding, media, and content, including past president and publisher of AdAge . He has lived with epilepsy since he was 13 years old and recently started exploring how he can apply his marketing acumen to address the stigma associated with it.

Ali Heron , chief technology officer, Petal: Ms. Heron brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry; she has a child with epilepsy.

Wasim Q. Malik , Ph.D., managing partner, Iaso Ventures: Dr. Malik has more than 20 years of experience in life sciences, management, and academic research. He is closely involved in investing in, and mentoring many, epilepsy-related start-ups.

Michael T. McDonnell, III , managing partner, Kutak Rock LLP: Mr. McDonnell is an attorney with vast experience representing nonprofit organizations that provide services to disabled persons. He has a son with focal epilepsy.

Angelica Roiz , audit partner, Not-for-Profit & Higher Education Practices , Grant Thornton , LLP, U.S.: Ms. Roiz brings extensive nonprofit expertise in accounting and finance, as well as federal grant compliance issues. Her desire to volunteer for an organization dedicated to neuro-research and helping impacted families is what led her to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Mark Theeuwes , chief executive officer and president, Receptor Life Science: Mr. Theeuwes has vast experience in biopharma, including the FDA regulatory approval pathway for developing and bringing new therapies to market. Receptor Life Science is developing therapies for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy. He and his wife, Michelle, have a daughter with epilepsy.

Matt Tifft , former NASCAR driver and current co-owner, Live Fast Motorsports: Mr. Tifft brings years of business, fundraising, and brand marketing experience. He is a person with epilepsy and the youngest co-owner of a Cup Series team. He was also recently named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2022.

Mary Weldon , freelance producer, and casting agent: Ms. Weldon has years of experience in the finance and entertainment industries. She spent more than a decade in equity sales and trading; she has also served on several nonprofit boards. She has a child, two siblings and mother with epilepsy.

"We are honored and grateful to this amazing group of successful and seasoned business and professional executives who are joining our board," said Laura Thrall, president and CEO, Epilepsy Foundation. "Their professional expertise and personal epilepsy journeys are valuable to the Epilepsy Foundation as we further scale our impact to deliver on our mission efficiently and directly to our community."

For a full list of board members, please visit epilepsy.com/about/leadership.

About Epilepsy

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide, with no age, racial, social class, national or geographic boundaries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention ( CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy, or approximately 1 in 26 people. Epilepsy is the underlying tendency of the brain to produce seizures, which are sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that disrupt brain functions. In addition to those diagnosed with epilepsy, one in ten people will have a single seizure in their lifetime.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

With a network of partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation is leading the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy. The Foundation connects people to treatment, support, and resources; leads advocacy efforts; funds innovative research and the training of specialists; and educates the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid. For more than five decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy to promote awareness and understanding, and to advocate for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, while also funding epilepsy research and supporting epilepsy investigators and specialists in their early careers. In partnership with the CDC, the Epilepsy Foundation has helped to improve access to care for people with epilepsy, expanded its digital reach and online resources in homes across the country, and trained more than 600,000 people in seizure recognition and first aid. The Epilepsy Foundation has also assisted more than 140,000 people through its 24/7 Helpline, and continues to focus on innovation, new therapies, community services, advocacy and education as key priorities. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epilepsy Foundation