LAS VEGAS' CIRCA RESORT & CASINO CELEBRATES EXPANSION WITH NEW MEETINGS & CONVENTIONS FACILITY

New 35,000-Square-Foot Facility Marks Phase Two of Development for Downtown Las Vegas Casino-Resort

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa Resort & Casino 's 35,000-square-foot meeting and convention space is now open and available for booking. The state-of-the art facility marks the second phase of development for the downtown Las Vegas' resort, providing meeting planners contemporary, tech-forward options to book events, galas, meetings and more, off the Strip.

Circa's meeting spaces offer groups top-tier, turnkey audio and visual capabilities and customizable rooms for up to 1,000 guests. Featuring a ballroom, breakout and banquet rooms, adjacent pre-function space and a 1,600-square-foot outdoor terrace, the spaces are outfitted to complement Circa's mid-century, art deco and modern design motifs.

"As the meetings and events industries continue to ramp up after the pandemic, we are thrilled to introduce our incredible facilities to downtown Las Vegas," said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa. "It has always been our intention to add this to Circa's repertoire, and we look forward to kicking off our first series of events in September."

Equipped with best-in-class technology, Circa makes it easy for on-the-spot event functionality. Unique environmental measures have been implemented including LED lighting and adaptive, intelligent controlled HVAC systems that adjust temperatures to changing ecosystems. Additional technological offerings include 16K LU laser projectors, retractable screens, audio tie lines, patchable ethernet lines, strands of patchable single mode fiber in pairs on LC connectors, quad outlets and LED screens. The facility also features a large freight elevator to transport large vehicles and displays directly to the third floor for ease of access. A full kitchen is dedicated to Circa's convention area, serving up delectable food and beverage experiences to elevate any event into an unforgettable occasion.

Sasha Lee, Circa's Director of Sales, said "When creating these spaces, we kept meeting planners in mind with details such as flexible room sizes, in-house IT to maintain lower costs and a large elevator for easy load out. We are so pleased with how the area turned out and proud to introduce Las Vegas' newest convention area."

Circa's meetings and conventions facility was designed by JCJ Architecture with the original design concept from Steelman Partners. For an overview of Circa's meeting and event spaces, click here.

Room Offerings

Circa's event offerings were planned with adaptability and customization in mind, accommodating multiple configurations and combination seating to support meeting planners' needs. Continuing the property's tradition of honoring Las Vegas' history, each of the five main meeting spaces are named after iconic Las Vegas motels from past eras:

Galaxy: The largest of Circa's meeting rooms, Galaxy shares its name with the short-lived Galaxy Motel. Four adjoining meeting rooms boast 14,456 square feet and a 1,677-square-foot outdoor terrace overlooking the city. It was designed to be able to host a multitude of events with a large LED screen, built in audio-visual capabilities, full rigging and a partition wall that opens the ballroom to the pre-function spaces.

Starlite: Opened in the 1950s and still operating today, Starlite became popular due to its star-themed rooms during the height of the Space Age. Starlite spans 3,572 square feet across three rooms and includes built in audio-visual, full rigging and access to pre-function spaces.

Carousel: Circa sits on the site formerly home to the Carousel, a casino where guests could dine on an assortment of delicacies for 96 cents . Carousel offers 1,651 square feet across three rooms and boasts built in audio-visual and access to pre-function spaces.

Ambassador: Beginning as apartments in the 1930s and remaining open as a motel through 2007, the Ambassador vintage sign can still be seen at downtown Las Vegas' Life is Beautiful festival. Circa's two Ambassador meeting areas can be booked together for a total of 1,055 square feet with built in audio-visual and access to pre-function spaces.

La Concha: Described as "The Jetsons meets coffee shop," La Concha Motel was built on a shoestring budget and remained open for 45 years. Circa's La Concha room features 920 square feet and has built in audio-visual capabilities and access to pre-function spaces.

Bonanza Office: The Bonanza Office is named after the iconic Bonanza Casino, which is now Bally's on the Strip. The hard-walled office features 192 square feet of private space.

Additional Resort Amenities

Circa Resort & Casino also is home to a multitude of meeting options across the property, including stunning suites, the resort's 60th floor cocktail lounge, restaurants and entertainment areas:

Circa Suites: Standing at 458 ft. tall and 35 stories high, Circa's hotel tower is the tallest building north of the Las Vegas Strip, affording breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding mountains. With design elements that pay homage to vintage Vegas, Circa's rooms range from 439 to 1,830 square feet. Standing at 458 ft. tall and 35 stories high, Circa'sis the tallest building north of the Las Vegas Strip, affording breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding mountains. With design elements that pay homage to vintage Vegas, Circa's rooms range from 439 to 1,830 square feet.

Stadium Swim: The country's largest pool destination for sports fans, Stadium Swim , is open year-round and features a 143-foot diagonal screen that plays the day's biggest games. The pool amphitheater can be rented for semi-private events or full buyouts for groups of up to 4,000. The country's largest pool destination for sports fans,, is open year-round and features a 143-foot diagonal screen that plays the day's biggest games. The pool amphitheater can be rented for semi-private events or full buyouts for groups of up to 4,000.

Legacy Club : Sitting sky-high on the 60 th floor of Circa's hotel tower, the indoor/outdoor, 9,330-square-foot Legacy Club delivers extraordinary 360-degree views of Las Vegas and is complemented by an upscale lounge, expansive outdoor terrace with fire pits and iconic artwork. The venue can hold 200 seated or 400 standing guests and can host private and semi-private events. : Sitting sky-high on the 60floor of Circa's hotel tower, the indoor/outdoor, 9,330-square-footdelivers extraordinary 360-degree views of Las Vegas and is complemented by an upscale lounge, expansive outdoor terrace with fire pits and iconic artwork. The venue can hold 200 seated or 400 standing guests and can host private and semi-private events.

World's Largest Sportsbook: Circa is home to the world's largest sportsbook , boasting a 78-million-pixel screen capable of playing up to 19 games at once. The book has a 1,000-person viewing capacity, 350 stadium-seating capacity and is ideal for sports groups. Circa is home to the world's largest, boasting a 78-million-pixel screen capable of playing up to 19 games at once. The book has a 1,000-person viewing capacity, 350 stadium-seating capacity and is ideal for sports groups.

Vegas Vickie Cocktail Lounge: Circa's elevated lobby cocktail lounge Vegas Vickie surrounds the iconic neon kicking cowgirl sign herself. The 130-person-capacity lounge is perfect for cocktail-only receptions. Circa's elevated lobby cocktail loungesurrounds the iconic neon kicking cowgirl sign herself. The 130-person-capacity lounge is perfect for cocktail-only receptions.

Restaurants: Circa houses five unique new-to-Vegas dining experiences from renowned chefs and restaurateurs that can be rented for meetings or enjoyed pre- or post-event:

For more information or to book a meeting, visit circalasvegas.com. To view the sales kit, click here .

About Circa Resort & Casino

Circa Resort & Casino is an all-new integrated resort concept in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. The city's first adults-only casino-resort, the AAA Four Diamond Circa pays homage to Vegas' Golden Era through vintage design, old-school hospitality and nods to the city's history while introducing high-tech advancements and innovative amenities. The resort features upscale rooms and suites; the world's largest sportsbook; Stadium Swim, a year-round pool aqua theater; a two-story casino; Garage Mahal, a high-tech transportation hub; the luxe Legacy Club rooftop lounge; an expansive local art collection; 35,000 sq. ft of meetings and conventions space and more. Guests can indulge at original restaurant concepts including premium steaks and seafood at Barry's Downtown Prime from Chef Barry S. Dakake and Make It Happen Hospitality; Pan-Asian fare at 8 East from Chef Dan Coughlin; deli classics at Saginaw's Delicatessen from restaurateur Paul Saginaw; authentic Carolina barbecue at Project BBQ; and all-star menus at Victory Burger & Wings Co. from the founding family of American Coney Island. Visit circalasvegas.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @circalasvegas to stay up to date.

