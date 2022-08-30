IVX Health Announces Opening of New Infusion Centers in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for adult and pediatric patients with multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and other complex chronic conditions, today announced the opening of two infusion centers in the greater Hartford and New Haven areas, with plans to open more centers in the state of Connecticut over the coming year. IVX Health currently operates over 60 centers within 22 metropolitan areas across the United States.

Exclusively serving immunocompromised patients, IVX centers are intentionally designed with patient-focused amenities such as guaranteed private suites, large leather recliners, flat screen TVs with streaming options, and more. IVX Health centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work and offer flexible appointment scheduling, ensuring patients can weave care into their daily lives and routines.

"We are thrilled to introduce IVX Health to the healthcare community in Connecticut," said Doug Ghertner, CEO of IVX Health. "We partner with referring specialists like gastroenterologists, rheumatologists, neurologists, and others to simplify getting their patients on therapy while quickly facilitating the prior authorization and benefits eligibility processes so they can remain focused on what's most important – providing exceptional patient care. IVX Health is trusted by providers and their teams because of our unwavering dedication to clinical excellence."

The Connecticut infusion centers contribute to IVX Health's impressive growth and national footprint. This year alone, IVX will open new centers in Charlotte, Raleigh, Palm Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Sarasota-Bradenton, Fort Myers, Orlando, Jacksonville, and San Francisco - resulting in over 70 locations nationwide by the end of 2022.

"IVX's presence in Connecticut will offer patients and their referring specialists a convenient, private site of care that truly focuses on the patient's safety, comfort, and well-being," noted Jason Bruns, director of operational deployment with IVX Health. "With our refined clinical model and scale of expertise providing infusion and injection care, IVX consistently delivers a world-class care experience for our patients. We truly believe there is no better place to receive this type of ongoing care."

Hartford and New Haven Market Presence

IVX Health Glastonbury Open Date: 8/31/2022 119 Hebron Ave, Unit B Glastonbury, CT 06033 (860) 996-8117 IVX Health Orange Open Date: Q4-2022 263 Boston Post Rd Orange, CT 06477 (860) 996-8226

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

