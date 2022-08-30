CALVERT CITY'S CC METALS & ALLOYS PROVIDES EMERGENCY RELIEF TO KENTUCKY FAMILIES AFFECTED BY DEVASTATING FLOODING

CCMA Makes Significant Donation to Relief Fund Established by Governor Beshear's Administration to Directly Support Impacted Families

CALVERT CITY, Ky., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a mining and metals company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs dozens of local Kentucky workers, announced today a $25,000 donation to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to provide food, shelter, and other necessities of life to individuals directly impacted by the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

On August 25, Governor Beshear announced the Relief Fund has received 35,954 donations totaling over $8 million. A total of 39 payments totaling $390,000 have gone out to pay for flood victims' funerals.

Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber of CCMA issued the following joint statement: "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. This is our community, and when disasters like this occur, we are committed to helping support our neighbors and doing everything possible to help ensure Kentuckians have the resources and support needed to recover and rebuild. We will continue to identify ways we can best support ongoing recovery efforts in Kentucky."

Today's announced donation follows a long history of CCMA supporting Kentucky families in need. This past December, following the aftermath of a devastating tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky, CCMA donated and delivered truckloads of emergency relief supplies to support the recovery of Kentucky communities. That same month, CCMA provided crucial food and housing support to six local charities helping hundreds of Kentucky families. And in April, CCMA donated $25,000 in support to five local nonprofit organizations that provide critical food and meal services as well as family services to hundreds of families in their communities.

