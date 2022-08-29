Who's Hiring?
Xebra Announces Voting Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting

Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA) (OTCQB: XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC), a cannabis company, is pleased to announce that Antonio Grimaldo, Jay Garnett, Jordi Chemonte, Robert Giustra and Todd Dalotto were elected as directors of Xebra at the 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on August 26, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Xebra Brands Ltd. (CNW Group/Xebra Brands Ltd.)
Xebra Brands Ltd. (CNW Group/Xebra Brands Ltd.)(PRNewswire)

Shareholders also approved all other proposed resolutions as described in the information circular of the Meeting.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting as follows:

Motion

Votes For

% For

Votes
Against

%
Against

Votes
Withheld

%
Withheld

Non-Vote

Number of Directors

33,260,417

99.79 %

70,800

0.21 %

0

0.00 %

3,622,735

Election of Director Nominees:








Antonio Grimaldo

33,233,160

99.71 %

0

0.00 %

98,057

0.29 %

3,622,735

Jay Garnett

33,229,335

99.69 %

0

0.00 %

101,882

0.31 %

3,622,735

Jordi Chemonte

33,250,252

99.76 %

0

0.00 %

80,965

0.24 %

3,622,735

Robert Giustra

33,241,435

99.73 %

0

0.00 %

89,782

0.27 %

3,622,735

Todd Dalotto

33,229,100

99.69 %

0

0.00 %

102,117

0.31 %

3,622,735

Appointment of Auditors

36,950,387

99.99 %

0

0.00 %

3,565

0.01 %

0

Alteration of the Articles and Notice of Articles of Xebra

33,059,803

99.19 %

271,414

0.81 %

0

0.00 %

3,622,735

Other business

33,229,415

99.69 %

101,802

0.31 %

0

0.00 %

3,622,735


Jay Garnett
CEO

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xebra-announces-voting-results-of-its-annual-general-and-special-meeting-301614121.html

SOURCE Xebra Brands Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.