ControlUp Accelerates Adoption of DEX Management Platform With Ability to Monitor Zoom, MS Teams, and Other Unified Communications Tools

VMware Explore 2022 Platinum Sponsor, ControlUp Hosts Multiple Sessions on Creating Frictionless Digital Employee Experience and How to Smackdown Bad User Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience ( DEX ) management, today announced that ControlUp Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Yoni Avital will host a bad user experience smackdown at VMware Explore 2022. ControlUp, a VMware Partner, is also breaking its Edge DX adoption records, a solution that allows IT teams to not only monitor productivity tools like Microsoft Teams (MS Teams) and Zoom but allows for advanced data analytics to proactively address issues. See a demo of Edge DX and more at ControlUp's booth in South Hall 1302.

"With the new ability for IT teams to monitor Zoom and MS Teams, Edge DX is the fastest growing product in our portfolio to date. This is a testament to how important having real-time data analytics accessible to IT teams," said Asaf Ganot , Co-founder and CEO, ControlUp. "The solution also allows for rapid deployment, which is crucial when it comes to the sales cycle. For example, one financial services client deployed 192,000+ seats in a matter of weeks."

Recently recognized as a strong performer in end-user experience management by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™, ControlUp continues to bring data together in unique ways to optimize the digital employee experience while proactively addressing network latency issues, availability of SaaS apps and virtual desktops, and slow logons. With the ability to deploy Edge DX at scale in minutes, IT teams can virtually sit side-by-side with work from anywhere (WFA) employees to fix issues quickly on endpoint devices so team members can get back to work fast.

Similar to our recent integration to monitor functionality with MS Teams, our new integration with Zoom provides IT teams usage insights across employee calls and meetings. Data analysis monitors the quality of calls for technical issues that may impact the digital experience of participants. Edge DX makes remediation actions available for addressing and preventing issues that impact productivity. By proactively identifying potential bottlenecks and failure points, IT teams can now provide resolutions before Help Desk tickets are filed.

VMware Explore attendees have the opportunity to hear and see how ControlUp helps remove IT dark zones with real-time visibility that improves employees' productivity in two sessions :

Tuesday, Aug. 30 , 3:15-3:45 p.m. , Joel Stocker , Director of Product Marketing, ControlUp, and Tom Fenton , Tech. Mrkt. Engr., ControlUp, will present "Improve Remote Work Experience with Last-Mile Monitoring From ControlUp" in The Expo Theater. , Director of Product Marketing, ControlUp, and, Tech. Mrkt. Engr., ControlUp, will present "Improve Remote Work Experience with Last-Mile Monitoring From ControlUp" in The Expo Theater.

Wednesday, Aug. 31 , 10:30-11:30 a.m. , Yoni Avital, Co-founder & CPO, ControlUp, and Yoni Avital, Co-founder & CPO, ControlUp, and Trentent Tye , Tech Marketing, ControlUp, will hammer things out in a "Bad User Experience Smackdown: Easy Horizon Troubleshooting with ControlUp" in a Breakout Session.

"ControlUp is proud to be an established VMware Partner with deep integrations that help VMware users capture real-time data insights for on-the-fly troubleshooting," said Avital. "It is no secret that work-from-anywhere is here to stay, which solidifies the ongoing need for our DEX management platform to help IT teams monitor performance, availability, and productivity for networks, apps, and unified communications tools like Zoom and MS Teams."

Microsoft, MS Teams are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

VMware, Horizon, and VMware Explore are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About ControlUp

ControlUp powers the work-from-anywhere world by delivering a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Platform built for IT teams to make remote work more flexible and reliable. Whether your desktops are physical or virtual, your applications are local or SaaS, IT can optimize remote work environments from the datacenter or from the cloud with rich, real-time visibility across the entire digital employee experience. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with R&D in Israel, ControlUp supports over 2,000 customers and counting. Learn more at www.controlup.com . Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Media Contact(s):

Joy Capps, Intersect Communications

joy@intersectcom.com

843-730-3857

Michelle Van Jura, Intersect Communications

michelle@intersectcom.com

310-420-4062

View original content:

SOURCE ControlUp