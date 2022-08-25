STIIIZY Ferndale Set to Open, Bringing Nation's #1 Cannabis Brand to Michigan

First STIIIZY Retail in Michigan is Culmination of Year Long Commitment to Community Engagement, Represents 24th Dispensary from Parent Company, Shryne Group

FERNDALE, Mich., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STIIIZY, the #1 cannabis brand nationally (source: BDSA), has opened its latest retail store, and its first in Michigan. Located in Ferndale near the M-1, also known as Woodward Ave, the store brings STIIIZY's industry-leading retail experience, safe access, and world renown STIIIZY products to Michigan.

STIIIZY Ferndale Exterior (courtesy of STIIIZY) (PRNewswire)

The opening of the new retail store follows STIIIZY's involvement in communities across Michigan. Last fall, STIIIZY and the Michigan Urban Farming Initiative (MUFI) hosted a "Grow Where You're Planted" event that provided sustainable gardening education to local children at MUFI's urban farm in Detroit. Earlier this year, STIIIZY partnered with the Miracle League, which removes barriers for children with mental and physical disabilities, to play baseball and kickball. STIIIZY also sponsored the 1st Annual "Kicking for a Cause" Charity Kickball Tournament in Orion township, which invited teams to compete both on the field, and in fundraising for a new accessible field in Friendship Park.

"STIIIZY is born from the community and we stay true to our roots. That's why working in Michigan's local communities over the past year has been so meaningful for us," said STIIIZY President Tak Sato. "Opening STIIIZY Ferndale and offering safe access to trusted STIIIZY products to Michigan consumers is a key milestone."

The STIIIZY Ferndale location meets customer demand for exclusive STIIIZY cannabis products and brand merchandise. The 9,866 square feet store brings over 40 new jobs to the area. For Shryne Group, the vertically integrated company behind STIIIZY, these new jobs are a part of its commitment to strengthening the communities it serves.

STIIIZY Ferndale (state license number: AU-R-000587) is located at 642 E 9 Mile Rd #1b Ferndale MI 48220. On Saturday, doors will open at 10 AM, however standard hours of operation are Monday through Sunday, 9:00am-9:00pm. To order from the store online and for the latest brand and retail news, visit Stiiizy.com/retail .

About STIIIZY

STIIIZY is an authentic, innovative, California-based cannabis brand that is committed to having a positive impact on the communities they serve. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with distinctive and class-defining retail stores and award-winning cannabis products.

For more information, visit https://www.stiiizy.com/ .

Media Contact: marisa@qualityproduceusa.com

Courtesy of STIIIZY (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE STIIIZY