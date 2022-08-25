PRL Launches Nationwide Expansion Adding Strategic Advisory Services

Changes Name to Koha Health with a Focus for Expansion on Orthopedic, ASC, and Musculoskeletal Practice Financial Health

MERRIMACK, N.H., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koha Health, an innovative revenue cycle management company focused on supporting orthopedic practices to achieve total financial health today announces they have renamed the company and rebranded from PRL to Koha Health. Koha provides an expanded solution suite – adding strategic advisory services to traditional revenue cycle management services.

Koha Health is positioned for growth on a national scale, reaching beyond its New England roots. Koha has a focus on orthopedic, ASC, and musculoskeletal practices; helping them achieve total financial health. This includes maximizing reimbursement, improving the patient financial experience, and building practice value.

"After almost 40 years we are excited to take what has been a successful family business to a national footprint," says Brian Hall, president, and chief operating officer. "What we've developed in New England has tremendous value for orthopedic practices nationwide, especially at this challenging economic period."

The name Koha Health was chosen specifically for its deep and impactful meaning – a gift, gratitude, or sage advice. Koha is more than a name to the team, it speaks to the culture of shared values, inclusion, and mutual respect that has been carefully cultivated.

Orthopedic, ASC, and musculoskeletal practices who wish to remain independent or are building for the future need comprehensive support to optimize and secure their financial position. Koha Health is that partner. They have an innovative approach and expansive service offering ensuring each practice makes steady progress toward total financial health and achievement of personal goals.

"Offering such an expansive list of services that touch on every aspect of practice value is exciting after years of focus on the revenue cycle," says Amy Cerruti, chief growth officer. "We look forward to partnering with orthopedic practice owners to achieve their personal and professional goals."

About Koha Health

Koha Health supports independent orthopedic, ASC, and musculoskeletal practices in achieving total financial health by addressing both the revenue cycle and strategic concerns that impact organizational value. A Koha Health partnership offers practices access to revenue cycle expertise, patient engagement optimization and strategic advisory services. With almost 40 years of experience, Koha Health is steeped in understanding best practice processes, and has the training and regulatory knowledge necessary to maximize financial performance and build practice value. Through robust tech-enabled services delivered by a global team that makes real investments in culture, Koha Health liberates physicians and owners from the stress of practice management allowing them to achieve their personal and professional goals. To learn more visit KohaHealth.com.

