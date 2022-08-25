Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Announces Cancellation of Special Meeting of Shareholders, Redemption of Public Shares and Subsequent Dissolution

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: ISLE; ISLEW) today announced that it has cancelled its special meeting of shareholders that was previously scheduled for August 26, 2022, and that it will redeem all of its outstanding ordinary shares that were included in the units issued in its initial public offering (the "public shares"), effective as of the close of business on August 29, 2022, as the Company will not consummate an initial business combination on or prior to September 1, 2022.

Pursuant to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, if the Company does not complete its initial business combination by September 1, 2022, then the Company will: (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) promptly redeem the public shares within ten business days thereafter, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Company's trust account including interest earned on the funds held in the trust account (less taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding public shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) thereafter, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining shareholders and its board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law.

The per-share redemption price for the public shares will be approximately $10.01.

The public shares will cease trading as of the close of business on August 26, 2022. As of the close of business on August 26, 2022, the public shares will be deemed cancelled and will represent only the right to receive the redemption amount.

The redemption amount will be payable to the holders of the public shares upon delivery of their shares. Beneficial owners of public shares held in "street name," however, will not need to take any action in order to receive the redemption amount.

There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless.

The Company expects that the Nasdaq Stock Exchange will file a Form 25 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") to delist the Company's securities. The Company thereafter expects to file a Form 15 with the Commission to terminate the registration of its securities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

