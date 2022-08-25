GENESIS RANKS HIGHEST OVERALL FOR TECH INNOVATION IN J.D. POWER 2022 U.S. TECH EXPERIENCE INDEX STUDY

Genesis takes top rank overall and in premium segment for second consecutive year

Study measures how well carmakers integrate advanced technology in user-friendly ways

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, J.D. Power designated Genesis as its highest-ranked overall brand in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index Study. Genesis earned the top Innovation Index score of 643, offering a significant number of advanced technologies across its product lineup. This is the brand's second consecutive year at the top of the list.

"Genesis is pleased to deliver the latest technologies to our customers with our award-winning lineup of vehicles," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are glad that the study's results recognize our commitment to implementing technologies focused on improving our customers' driving experience."

The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study measures how effectively each automotive brand brings technologies to market, measured on a 1,000-point scale. The index combines the level of adoption of new technologies for each brand with excellence in execution. The execution measurement examines how much owners like the technologies and how many problems they experience while using them.

The TXI Study analyzes 35 technologies, which are divided into four categories: convenience; emerging automation; energy and sustainability; and infotainment and connectivity. Only technologies classified as advanced are award eligible.

About the 2022 U.S. TXI Study

The 2022 U.S. TXI Study is based on responses from 84,165 owners of new 2022 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from February through May 2022. The TXI Study complements the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)SM and the J.D. Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudySM by measuring how effectively each automotive brand brings new technologies to market.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

