Digital Prime Technologies appoints Courtney Campbell as Head of Lending Solutions

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Prime Technologies, an innovative provider of digital asset technology solutions for financial institutions, announced today the addition of Courtney Campbell as Head of Lending Solutions.

Ms. Campbell spent her career in Securities Lending and Delta One Sales across leading Wall Street firms before pivoting to digital assets. She served as a Managing Director of the Prime Services group at Credit Suisse. Prior to that, Ms. Campbell spent 11 years at Bank of America, where she served as Americas Head of International Securities Lending and Synthetics. Most recently, she was part of the Institutional Business Development team at Celsius Network LLC.

The appointment of Ms. Campbell comes after the firm raised capital with strategic investors Cowen, Inc and South Street Securities Holdings.

James Runnels, Co-Founder & CEO of Digital Prime Technologies, stated "Courtney brings a significant expertise from both the TradFi and DeFi lending spaces, and will play a major role in in current and future institutional lending solutions. She will be instrumental in helping us develop the Company strategically as well as spearheading an innovative institutional lending solution initiative to be announced later this year. "

Ms. Campbell commented, "I am thrilled to be joining a dynamic company that provides a much-needed tech solution for digital asset borrowing and lending. Our product suite mirrors the TradFi space built with best practices in mind. With the recent volatility around lending in the crypto space, it's clear the industry has been waiting for this Digital Prime Technologies solution. I couldn't be more excited to bring it to market."

About Digital Prime Technologies

Digital Prime Technologies enables its clients to quickly and easily deploy a full suite of prime brokerage solutions. While the digital assets sector is complicated and evolving rapidly, Digital Prime Technologies' product suite allows traditional Wall Street firms, as well as other clients, to seamlessly enter the digital asset space with a robust and fully customizable prime services suite suited to their business and compliance needs. Clients of Digital Prime Technologies have the ability to fully customize all aspects of their prime offering for digital assets including custody provider(s), risk management, margin requirements, and liquidity partners. To learn more about Digital Prime Technologies, please visit our website at www.digitalprimetechnologies.com

