Daz 3D Announces a Legendary NFT PFP Collection from the Web3 Powerhouse

The League of Legendary Lions, a collection of over 7,000 unique PFPs, will drop on the GameStop NFT marketplace.

SALT LAKE CITY and VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daz 3D , a leader in NFT strategy, marketing & full-stack development, including generative PFP collections, today announced its latest standout PFP collection: the League of Legendary Lions. Made up of over 7,000 unique PFPs rendered in 3D, the League of Legendary Lions collection will be released in phases on the GameStop NFT marketplace, with the first NFTs available on Friday, August 26, 2022, at a minting price of 0.05 ETH.

From a lion in flames to an Egyptian pharaoh and a gold-plated lion, from a modern DJ to an ancient warrior, this collection is incredibly fun with a massive range of legendary attitudes and attributes. While each PFP is singular, they all have one thing in common: they are the best of the best at what they do and aren't afraid to show it. The collection also includes 10 1:1 lions with rare, exclusive traits.

For hundreds of years, these lions' ancient city, Mammalia, has been kept hidden. Now they want the world to know who they are and to hear their roar. In Mammalia, groups of factions called Prides are the status quo. One faction stands above the rest: The League of Legendary Lions. They're apex legends at everything they do, and everyone in Mammalia dreams of finding a seat among their ranks. They thrive on being the greatest, proudest versions of themselves, which is why only the best have found a spot in their league.

"2022 has been a break-out year for Daz 3D's NFT collections. We have an amazing community behind us and have built a strong track record for quality, one-of-a-kind NFTs. With the League of Legendary Lions on GameStop NFT, we are adding a fun and stunning collection to our lineup," said Preston Woo, chief strategy officer of Daz 3D. "GameStop NFT is the perfect home for this collection as it's clear their users value unique and beautiful digital collectibles. I can't wait to reveal these awesome, and legendary, lions!"

Each PFP rocks their lion's mane with pride – both as a symbol of power and also as a sign of solidarity. If you think you've got what it takes to hold one of Daz 3D's Legendary Lion PFPs, then claim your seat among the League of Legendary Lions on GameStop NFT beginning on August 26!

Join the community and stay up-to-date on collection announcements on Twitter and Discord .

Don't be bored. Don't be lazy. Be Legendary!

About Daz3D

Daz 3D is a leader in NFT strategy, marketing & full-stack development, including generative PFP collections. The company has worked with iconic brands like Warner Brothers, Champion, Coca-Cola, Louis Moinet, and others to create cross-chain NFT collections and wearables for the metaverse. In 2021, it partnered with RTFKT (now Nike) to bring 3D utility to CloneX, and Daz dropped Non-Fungible People, the first of several PFP projects slated for 2022.

Daz3D offers proprietary avatar technology and its free-to-use 3D modeling software, Daz Studio, which has been used by millions of people worldwide. This powerful combination allows artists to create high-resolution stills and animations in 3D scenes and its digital marketplace showcases tens of thousands of products with more than 5 million cross-compatible 3D assets.

