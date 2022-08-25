Almost Friday Media Announces Content Partnership with BetMGM

Two Leaders will collaborate on co-branded content through the football season

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost Friday Media, a comedy driven content network and lifestyle brand announced today that they have inked an exclusive partnership with BetMGM. The omnichannel deal will deliver assets across social media, YouTube, Discord, live streams, podcasts, events, merchandise, and newsletters.

"Sports is a vital pillar of the Almost Friday content ecosystem. As sports betting continues to come online in the U.S., we know it can be intimidating for the new fan," said Andrew Kenward, Almost Friday's President and COO. "We're excited to work with BetMGM to create content highlighting how to responsibly enjoy the phenomenon sweeping the country."

Almost Friday users will receive exclusive access to special co-branded promotions, betting opportunities, exclusive merchandise, and live events surrounding sports' biggest moments. This will all be in concert with a coordinated media plan across the network.

"Elevated, organic content is a key ingredient in our plans for keeping BetMGM's voice differentiated as a premium online gaming platform. Almost Friday Media is a great partner to help us continue to distinguish ourselves as an industry leader," said Matt Prevost, CRO, BetMGM.

Almost Friday Media is a network of 25+ brands that has quickly become one of the fastest-growing comedy voices in the world. The network has an audience of over 7M followers and delivers over 120M impressions per week. Almost Friday Media has worked with blue chip brand partners such as Bud Light, GrubHub, Dunkin Donuts, Dave & Busters, and Sling.

According to Lloyd Danzig, Managing Partner of Sharp Alpha Advisors and an early investor in AFM, "The partnership with BetMGM is validation of Almost Friday's unique ability to leverage relatable humor as a springboard into successful commercial relationships with the world's top consumer brands."

