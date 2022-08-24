Shoutable.me & Wag! Launch a Campaign to Celebrate the Human Canine Bond on National Dog Day

Dog owners nationwide will have the ability to post their furry friends on digital billboards in support of the Humane Society of the United States

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoutable, the world's largest self-service platform for everyday consumers to post content to digital billboards, is working with The Humane Society of the United States and Wag!, on Friday, August 26th for National Dog Day. Their goal is to celebrate the human-animal bond and join the fight to end all animal suffering for National Dog Day. National Dog Day brings awareness to the number of dogs that need to be rescued every year and honors family dogs and dogs that work selflessly to save lives, keep humans safe and bring comfort.

For the first time ever, Shoutable invites dog owners around the U.S. to pay tribute to their beloved canine by providing space on a digital billboard for just forty-five dollars. Bookings can be made at www.shoutable.me . The easy-to-use e-commerce platform has dozens of Dog Day templates in English and Spanish that can be personalized with a photo of the dog as well as custom text. Consumers can choose a specific billboard location and timeslot to view their furry friend on a 48-foot-wide billboard. Shoutable also provides mockup images of the actual digital billboard with their personal dog content that can be easily posted to social media.

"Shoutable is proud to work with Wag! to bring a great deal of attention to the adoption services provided by local animal shelters and the rescue and advocacy work of the Humane Society of the United States. The power of billboards brings immense creativity, joy, and pride to so many people. Seeing your furry friends on a digital billboard is heartwarming and we invite dog owners across the U.S. to share and spread that feeling across their social media channels," says founder and CEO of Shoutable, Jonathan Gudai.

"The Humane Society of the United States welcomes Shoutable's support of the fight against animal cruelty. We appreciate the opportunity to drive more awareness of our critical work," said Jamie Natelson, Senior Vice President, Marketing. "Shoutable's contribution of billboard messaging space will help us promote key campaigns to inform animal lovers about how they can help and get more people involved in bringing an end to animal cruelty."

The Humane Society of the United States is the nation's most effective animal protection organization. Since 1954, the organization has been fighting for the protection of all animals through legislation, litigation, investigations, education, science, advocacy, and field work, aiming to prevent cruelty before it occurs. The HSUS also rescues and cares for thousands of animals each year.

Wag! strives to be the #1 app for pet parents, offering access to 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, expert pet advice and training from local pet caregivers nationwide. Wag!'s community of over 400,000 pet caregivers are pet people, and it shows. Making pet parents happy is what Wag! does best. With safety and happiness at the forefront, pet caregivers with Wag! have a trusted record of experience with over 12.1 million pet care services completed by pet caregivers on the Wag! platform and over $325 million total bookings across all 50 states, resulting in more than 96% of services earning 5 stars. For more information, visit wag.co .

"Wag! is thrilled for this paw-tnership with Shoutable to help them support the goals of the HSUS," said Garrett Smallwood, CEO of Wag!. "What a unique opportunity for thousands of commuters across the United States to see and celebrate the joys of animal companionship."

Shoutable is changing the market by offering the everyday consumer the ability to purchase digital billboards, called Shouts. Just as easy as an Instagram post, Shouts start at the affordable rate of $45. From Time Square to the Vegas Strip, to bus stops and taxi tops, Shoutable gives both large and small creators the space to be seen and heard, blurring the line between advertising and social media.

About Shoutable

Shoutable is the first & only direct-to-consumer platform for placing content on digital billboards. They make posting content on thousands of digital screens across the U.S. as easy as posting to social media.

In just minutes, anyone can choose a holiday or memorable moment category, select a template, and customize it with their photo and text. Then after the content plays, they can post photos of their personal billboard to social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Meta, and YouTube. Shoutable has democratized digital billboards to make them accessible and affordable.

Shoutable also works with brands to deliver custom branded templates for consumers to customize, delivering unique and memorable out of home campaigns.

Shoutable's mission is to create social good by donating a portion of its proceeds from every single order to charities such as National Breast Cancer Foundation and the HSUS.

Check out our favorite Shoutable testimonials here: Shoutable Success Stories

About the HSUS

We fight the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, the Humane Society of the United States takes on puppy mills, factory farms, the fur trade, trophy hunting, animal cosmetics testing and other cruel industries. Through our rescue, response, and sanctuary work, as well as other direct services, we help thousands of animals in need every year. We fight all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind our name: a humane society.

MEDIA CONTACT

Contact: Jessica Meisels

Fingerprint Communications

Jessica@fingerprintcom.net

Office: 310-276-7500

Shoutable (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shoutable.me