Zeus Companies wins 2022 Real Estate Award for Mixed-Use Property of the Year Award

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Companies, a real estate lending and investment firm is excited to accept the REDNews 2022 Real Estate award for Mixed-Use Property of The Year for the Heights Forum.

Zeus Companies and founder, Dr. Steven Kaufman, were nominated for six awards in multiple categories by real estate industry peers on behalf of REDNews, a widely respected publication with over 35 years of experience in real estate news.

The Heights Forum, a 24,000 square-foot medical/retail development set on 1.25 acres of land on North Shepherd Drive, won the Mixed-Use Property of The Year award. The Heights Forum is home to the first independent free-standing emergency room in the Heights neighborhood.

"Being recognized for projects that we worked so hard on is incredibly encouraging. The Heights Forum is a ground-up development that has been in progress for over 4 years. It is an honor to complete this development in such an iconic area of Houston and to be celebrated for it," said Dr. Steven Kaufman, founder of Zeus Companies.

The REDNews 2022 Real Estate Awards ceremony took place Thursday night at the Omni Houston Hotel. Zeus Companies was nominated alongside other national companies for numerous awards including, Medical Property of the Year and Redevelopment of the Year. Dr. Kaufman was nominated for Emerging Leader of the Year and Social Media Influencer of the Year.

"I am overjoyed to be acknowledged and nominated for something I am so passionate about. Being a leader defines me and I am ridiculously proud of the team at Zeus and what we are building together," said Dr. Kaufman.

About Zeus Companies

Zeus Companies is both Zeus Lending: a mortgage lender with over 20 years of experience in home and investment property loans, as well as Zeus Investing: an investment company that offers a diverse portfolio of both debt and equity investments. Zeus has successfully made uninterrupted monthly payments through three economic cycles. 94% of investors reinvest with Zeus, namely due to the unique debt and equity investment blend that positions the company well in all market conditions. Learn more at zeuscompanies.com

