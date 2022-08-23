'Virgin and Child' Painting Adorns New Forever Stamp

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

What: The U.S. Postal Service is dedicating a new Christmas stamp featuring "Virgin

and Child," an oil-on-panel painting from the first half of the 16th century by an

unidentified Florentine artist known as "the Master of Scandicci Lamentation."





The first-day-of-issue event for the Forever stamp is free and open to the public

for those who have RSVP'd. News of the stamps is being shared with thehashtag

#VirginAndChildStamp



Who: Jenny Utterback, the Postal Service's vice president for organizational

development and dedicating official



When: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET



Where: Museum of Fine Arts Boston

465 Huntington Avenue

Boston, MA 02115



RSVP: Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at: uspscom/virginandchild



Background: The painting depicts the Virgin Mary gazing downward at the infant Christ, one of

her arms holding him protectively at his waist, the other tenderly touching his arm,

while the Christ child turns his head to look out of the frame to the left





The 16th-century painting "Virgin and Child" is part of the Robert Dawson Evans

Collection at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Art director Greg Breeding

designed the stamp

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

