Outreach Delivers New Innovations Across Its Sales Execution Platform

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth, today announced new platform enhancements. These new innovations empower Outreach customers to increase rep productivity, improve sales execution efficiency, decrease forecast risk, and reduce costs via a single platform offering.

The new platform enhancements include:

Kaia for Outreach Voice empowers sales reps with real-time intelligence - reps can now access the power and intelligence of Outreach Kaia directly within their Outreach Voice dialer workflows. Using conversation intelligence (CI), Kaia provides AI-triggered content cards to sales reps in real-time and guides them to close more deals.

Outreach Kaia brings new levels of visibility to sales managers on the status of deals - A new recording page and simplified UI provide conversation trends and insights to help managers understand key prospects and customer meetings – so they can unblock deals and provide coaching to their reps.

New Deal Health scores provide AI-driven, real-time visibility into deals - This new revenue intelligence capability within Outreach Guide helps sales leaders spot risks in deals sooner. Using AI, Deal Health provides a simple score to accurately reflect the current state of deals, so they know where to focus. This newcapability within Outreach Guide helps sales leaders spot risks in deals sooner. Using AI, Deal Health provides a simple score to accurately reflect the current state of deals, so they know where to focus.

Forecast flexibility in Outreach Commit - Sales and RevOps leaders can now create custom filters on pipeline metrics, and configure multiple forecasts to gain confidence across different areas of their business.

New reporting capabilities for Outreach Engage in the EU datacenter - For customers operating in the EU that require data residency, Outreach now provides Outreach Insights, AI-driven reporting with real-time, actionable insights into playbooks, people, and processes – all within the EU datacenter.

Additional compliance features, including HIPAA attestation and support for BAA - Outreach continues its commitment to helping customers meet data privacy requirements with the addition of HIPAA attestation to cover personal health information data that's incidentally stored in Outreach. Customers also have the option to sign a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) to provide a contractual commitment.

To learn more about these enhancements, please visit our blog .

Quotes:

"Now, more than ever, revenue organizations are under pressure to deliver efficient, predictable growth," said Prasad Raje, Chief Product Officer, Outreach. "Today's announcements include a combination of new AI and enterprise capabilities to help our customers improve execution across every stage of their sales cycle."

"We initially turned to Outreach because content cards were paramount to what we needed to enable our BDRs with quick and consistent messaging on our value proposition and competitive positioning as we scale our sales organization," said Justin Miller, Director of Revenue Operations, Sonatype. "We have now expanded our use of Kaia to our Account Managers and are using Kaia for real-time coaching and on a weekly-basis reviewing discovery calls to better understand how the current economic pressures are impacting our customers and prospects and how top reps deliver the value proposition and handle objections to further improve our enablement and coaching strategy."

About Outreach

Outreach is the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth. We are helping organizations achieve their growth potential by delivering sales execution workflows that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to close execution gaps across the entire sales cycle, from prospecting to deal management to forecasting. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations together in one platform. More than 5,500 companies, including Zoom, Adobe, Okta, DocuSign, and SAP, depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

