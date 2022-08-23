Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. announces Second Quarter 2022 results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) ("BBVA Argentina" or "BBVA" or "the Bank") announced today its consolidated results for the second quarter (2Q22), ended on June 30, 2022.

As of January 1, 2020, the Bank started to inform its inflation adjusted results pursuant to IAS 29 reporting. To facilitate comparison, figures of comparable quarters of 2021 and 2022 have been updated according to IAS 29 reporting to reflect the accumulated effect of inflation adjustment for each period up to June 30, 2022.

2Q22 Highlights

BBVA Argentina's inflation adjusted net income in 2Q22 was $15.9 billion , 235.8% higher than the $4.7 billion reported on the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), and 34.2% higher than the $11.8 billion reported on the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21). In the first six months of 2022, the accumulated net income was $20.6 billion , 19.6% above the $17.2 billion recorded in the first six months of 2021.





In 2Q22, BBVA Argentina posted an inflation adjusted average return on assets (ROAA) of 4.6% and an inflation adjusted average return on equity (ROAE) of 28.3%. The six month accumulated ROAA reached 3.0% while the six month accumulated ROAE was 18.9%.





Operating income in 2Q22 was $32.0 billion , 10.2% above the $29.0 billion recorded in 1Q22 and 51.9% over the $21.1 billion recorded in 2Q21.





In terms of activity, total consolidated financing to the private sector in 2Q22 totaled $519.3 billion , increasing 7.1% in real terms compared to 1Q22, and falling 1.0% compared to 2Q21. In the quarter, the increase was mainly driven by growth in credit cards , other loans, prefinancing and financing of exports and in overdrafts by 5.3%, 10.7%, 41.5% and 21.2% respectively. BBVA's consolidated market share of private sector loans reached 8.35% as of 2Q22.





Total consolidated deposits in 2Q22 totaled $974.1 billion , increasing 4.2% in real terms during the quarter, and falling 2.5% in the year. Quarterly increase was mainly explained by sight deposits, which grew 4.4%. The Bank's consolidated market share of private deposits reached 7.15% as of 2Q22.





As of 2Q22, the non-performing loan ratio (NPL) reached 1.08%, with a 219.39% coverage ratio.





The accumulated efficiency ratio in 2Q22 was 71.3%, below 1Q22's 72.2%, and 2Q21's 70.1%.





As of 2Q22, BBVA Argentina reached a regulatory capital ratio of 22.9%, entailing a $124.7 billion or 180.1% excess over minimum regulatory requirement. Tier I ratio was 22.7%.





Total liquid assets represented 76.9% of the Bank's total deposits as of 2Q22.

About BBVA Argentina

BBVA Argentina (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the main shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.

BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions through an easy and convenient experience. The institution relies on solid values: "The customer comes first, We think big and We are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

