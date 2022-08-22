Tredway Adds Victoria Tran to Investments Team, Strengthening Acquisitions and Asset Management Expertise

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredway, a triple-bottom line real estate development firm that invests in, acquires, and preserves affordable, workforce, and mixed-income housing, today announced the addition of Victoria L. Tran to its investments team, in the role of Investment Associate.

Victoria Tran, Investment Associate, Tredway (PRNewswire)

Based in New York City, Victoria will focus on underwriting, structuring, and developing affordable and mixed-income housing across the U.S. in line with Tredway's focus on enabling upward socioeconomic mobility and equalizing access to opportunity. In this new position, Victoria aims to expand the firm's relationships with capital providers, public sector partners, nonprofits, and like-minded affordable housing developers and operators around the county.

"Tredway is strategically building a team capable of delivering the right mix of high-quality, affordable housing and value, while maximizing tangible impact and driving positive change," said Will Blodgett, Founder & CEO of Tredway. "Our people are a reflection of how we approach our work; with empathy, creativity, and a hunger for making a difference."

Victoria possesses a deep understanding of public-private partnerships, multifamily, and mixed-used assets honed from her time with Goldman Sachs' Urban Investment Group (UIG), a multi-asset class investing and lending business that provides equity, debt, and tax credit equity to real estate projects across the country. She is the second Goldman Sachs UIG alumnus to join Tredway, following fellow Investment Associate Joshua Glasser.

Prior to joining Tredway, Victoria worked on U.S. real estate and private equity acquisitions at LFPI Group, an alternative asset manager based in Europe. During her time with LFPI, she helped identify and underwrite private equity and debt investments, deploying capital via closed-end funds, co-investments, and direct investments.

Victoria graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BS in Economics and a BSBA in Finance, International Business, and Business Analytics from Drexel University.

About Tredway

Tredway is a triple bottom line real estate development firm that invests in, acquires, and preserves affordable, workforce, and mixed-income housing. We are driven by the strong conviction that safe, high-quality, and accessible housing is the greatest determinant of equity and is fundamental for upward socioeconomic mobility in America today.

Tredway combines deep-rooted relationships, industry know-how, and fluency in public-private partnerships to ensure successful outcomes for all stakeholders while maximizing impact. Our commitment to integrating ESG factors across all levels of investment, development, and operational decision-making is felt by residents, properties, and communities across the country.

CONTACT: Kelly Magee, 212-203-3597, kelly@rivetpr.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tredway Management, LLC