Maridose Announces Federal License from the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Agency for Bulk Manufacture and Sale of Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Products

BRUNSWICK, Maine, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maridose LLC announced today that it has received a Federal license from the United States Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Agency for bulk manufacture of cannabis to supply researchers with any or all of the following Schedule 1 products: marijuana, marijuana extract (including isolated chemical constituents), and tetrahydrocannabinols (THC).

For decades the University of Mississippi had a monopoly on marijuana grown for research. The license granted to Maridose is a step toward ending that monopoly and expanding access to modern cannabis strains for research on cannabis and cannabis-derived products.

Maridose is now an alternative to the University of Mississippi and is licensed by the Drug Enforcement Agency to supply cannabis and its extracts for research use in the United States. "We are very excited to receive this license from the DEA to produce and sell cannabis for research purpose, this a huge step for science and the future of cannabis.", said Richard Shain Maridose's Founder, "Our DEA Registration Number RM063095 is the culmination of over five years of working with the DEA and enables Maridose to legally sell a wide variety of cannabis products through the DEA to researchers and DEA-licensed pharmaceutical companies in the United States and internationally. The DEA has indicated that it will only issue a very limited number of them, and Maridose is proud to be one of the first companies to receive a license. Cannabis businesses operating in states that have state legal cannabis are unable to ship across state lines and operate at legal risk because cannabis remains a Schedule 1 substance at the federal level. Maridose is able to legally supply our customers without these risks and limitations."

About Maridose

Maridose is a leading DEA-licensed biopharmaceutical research and product development company focused on cannabis and cannabis-derived products (DEA Registration Number RM063095). The company was selected by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Agency to legally cultivate, manufacture and sell cannabis and cannabis-derived products under federal law for research and pharmaceutical applications. Maridose is establishing a center of excellence in Brunswick Landing, Maine for best in class cannabis cultivation, research and product development.

