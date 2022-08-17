The SAGE, A Scientifically Validated Mental Health Diagnostic Screener, is Now Available Online for the General Public

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summary: Even before the pandemic, Americans were suffering from mental illness at increasing rates while the number of psychiatrists in the US keeps declining. To improve direct access to affordable mental health services, TeleSage has developed and released the SAGE, a fully validated, mental health diagnostic screener that yields a detailed report. Dr. Benjamin B. Brodey, CEO of TeleSage, says: "The SAGE is the mental health equivalent of a set of laboratory tests in primary care, but the SAGE can be taken anonymously by the client from the comfort of their home."

The SAGE efficiently evaluates up to 400 symptoms of mental illness and 24 of the most common mental health diagnoses.

The SAGE has been used since 2018 at major research universities and by mental health clinicians worldwide. Dr. Brodey says: "The SAGE has been available on a 'prescription' basis. We need an 'over-the-counter' solution."

The SAGE efficiently evaluates up to 400 symptoms of mental illness and 24 of the most common mental health diagnoses in just 5 to 15 minutes using AI-driven branching algorithms. Users receive a detailed report summarizing the client's symptoms and likely mental health diagnoses. The SAGE can be taken on any device that connects to the internet without needing to download software or an app.

Because mental disorders are still stigmatized, TeleSage has made its public SAGE system completely anonymous. Users can even permanently delete their report from the system. SAGE users can share their report with a new clinician or get a second opinion. Dr. Brodey says: "We need to lower the barriers that prevent people from getting the help they need. It can be difficult to express your feelings to a clinician and even more difficult to know which symptoms might be most significant. The SAGE can act as an intermediary between the client and clinician."

Supporting Quote: According to Benjamin B. Brodey MD, MPH, "Our mental health delivery system is completely unprepared for the unprecedented mental health crisis that we are currently experiencing. Online mental health decision support tools, such as the SAGE, will both empower clients to get the help they need and also reduce clinician burdens."

Benjamin Brodey MD, MPH, a graduate of MIT and Harvard Medical School, served as Principal Investigator (PI) on the NIH grant that funded the initial development of the SAGE. Interviews with Dr. Brodey can be arranged by contacting smcconnell@telesage.com. Dr. Brodey would be happy to discuss a variety of online self-assessment options

Call to action: As an anonymous, publicly available, validated, and comprehensive mental health diagnostic screener, the SAGE is unique. SAGE administrations can be purchased for $15 by credit/debit card or by Apple Pay, Google Pay, or PayPal. Administrations can be used directly by the purchaser or sent to a friend who can also take the assessment anonymously at www.sagesr.com. Members of the press can get a free fully anonymous SAGE self-assessment at www.sagesr.com/press.

CONTACT: Scott McConnell, smcconnell@telesage.com

