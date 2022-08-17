Buoy Health Announces Jeffrey Lui as Chief Technology Officer

The Software Engineering Veteran Spearheads Technology Strategy as Buoy Expands Its Marketplace Offering for Consumers

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoy Health, the AI-powered health navigation platform announced the hire of Jeffrey Lui as Chief Technology Officer. He joins Buoy from Lively, Inc., where he built and led Engineering, Quality Assurance and Development Operations teams focused on helping consumers optimize their Health Savings Account. With decades of software development and management experience, and proven execution and delivery of numerous software systems, Jeffrey will play an essential role as Buoy further optimizes its health care marketplace.

Andrew Le, MD, CEO and cofounder of Buoy commented, "Jeffrey comes to us with an exceptional software engineering and leadership background. Importantly, he also deeply understands the complexities of healthcare. I'm pleased to have the opportunity to work alongside him as we expand Buoy's capabilities as the leading digital health marketplace for consumers."

Prior to his work at Lively, Jeffrey was vice president of Engineering at eHealth, an e-commerce platform that helps millions of Americans shop for affordable health insurance. He also held engineering leadership and management roles at Fanminder, Intuit and various startups. As a member of the executive team at Buoy, Jeffrey will lead company strategy centered around technology, research, and development.

"I see the opportunity to apply technology to create solutions that will meet consumer needs, especially as it pertains to the complexities of healthcare," said Jeffrey Lui. "I joined Buoy because I wholeheartedly believe in its mission to help people better understand their health and access personalized, clinically sound care. I look forward to further building out a platform that meets all those needs."

With more than 2.5 million monthly users, Buoy Health is committed to building a digital health marketplace that fits the needs of a diverse group of consumers, with transparent, affordable prices.

About Buoy Health

Buoy is a Boston-based digital health company that uses AI technology to provide personalized clinical support the moment an individual has a health concern. Developed out of the Harvard Innovation Labs by a team of doctors and data scientists, Buoy navigates people through the healthcare system intelligently, delivering triage at scale, and connecting them with the right care endpoints at the right time based on self-reported symptoms. For more information, please visit www.buoy.com.

