WARNER RECORDED MUSIC AND LEE DANIELS MUSIC ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Recorded Music today announced a global joint venture with Lee Daniels Music, headed by acclaimed director/writer/producer Lee Daniels. Daniels is the creative force behind the award-winning films Precious, The Butler, and Monster's Ball; the groundbreaking TV series Empire; and many more.

The agreement encompasses recorded music projects, including soundtracks, as well as artist signings. Its first project – the original motion picture soundtrack for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, starring Warner Records artist Andra Day – won this year's Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. The film was directed by Daniels and released on Hulu in February 2021, with the companion album released via Warner Records and Warner Recorded Music worldwide. Daniels continues to have a multi-year overall deal with 20th Television.

Amanda Ghost, CEO of AI Film and co-founder of Unigram (both ventures backed by Len Blavatnik's Access Industries), was integral in setting up the partnership and launching the joint venture. She also acted as Executive Music Producer on The United States vs. Billie Holiday project.

Max Lousada, CEO of Warner Recorded Music, said: "At Warner, we've built a thriving environment for creative pioneers and inspired entrepreneurs. Lee is an artistic visionary who has crafted some of the most powerful, moving, and captivating works of our era. Music has always figured prominently in his productions, driving the narrative of great films such as Precious and The Butler, while playing a central role in his influential TV series, Empire. The Billie Holiday soundtrack was a fantastic way to start our relationship, and we're looking forward to working with Lee on an exciting series of projects inspired by his deep musical knowledge and impeccable taste."

Daniels said: "I am always looking for new ways to expand and grow. I'm a filmmaker first and foremost, but, theater and music are also such passions of mine. I'm excited to be teaming up with Warner Music. It's yet another way for me to keep pushing myself creatively - - and The United States vs. Billie Holiday is just the beginning!"

Ghost added: "This venture brings together the genius of Lee Daniels, the dynamic global team at Warner, and an array of extraordinary artistic voices. Together, they'll propel great storytelling, create indelible images, and produce hit soundtracks. The Billie Holiday project has already shown us the kind of impactful experiences that will come from this collaboration, and there are some very special movies and music on the way."

About Lee Daniels Entertainment

Lee Daniels Entertainment is a full-service production company founded in 2001 by Academy Award®-Nominated Director and Producer, and Writer, Lee Daniels. LDE is home to inclusive storytelling and serves as a platform for diverse and underrepresented voices to create authentic and original content. Since its inception, LDE has been responsible for some of Hollywood's most exhilarating film projects including MONSTER'S BALL, THE WOODSMAN, SHADOWBOXER, PRECIOUS, THE PAPERBOY and LEE DANIELS' THE BUTLER. LDE's THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY, also directed by Daniels, garnered a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award ® nomination for star Andra Day, and was released by Hulu in February 2021. Daniels is currently in pre-production on his next film, THE DELIVERANCE, an exorcism thriller for Netflix, that he wrote, and will direct, and produce. The project reunites him with Day, who is starring alongside Mo'Nique, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Rob Morgan, and Caleb McLaughlin, in the film that is inspired by an actual case where an Indiana mother believed her children became demonically possessed. LDE's expansion into television birthed what could be considered some of the most dynamic storytelling to date – Fox's EMPIRE and STAR. In May 2021, Daniels signed a new multi-year overall deal with 20th Television, extending his previous deal with the studio that began in 2014. He continues to create, develop, write, direct, and supervise new projects under his Lee Daniels Entertainment banner. Recent and upcoming projects include THE WONDER YEARS reboot (ABC), OUR KIND OF PEOPLE (Fox), MS. PAT (BET), THE SPOOK WHO SAT BY THE DOOR (FX), the Broadway comedy AIN'T NO MO' and the untitled Sammy Davis Jr. limited series (Hulu), to be co-written and directed by Daniels.

About Warner Recorded Music

As part of Warner Music Group, Warner Recorded Music brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. Warner Music is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company – as well as next gen artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music news site. In addition, WMG counts storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment and social media content creator IMGN among its many brands.

