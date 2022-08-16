RecNation Unveils New Brand and Announces Expansion Into Arizona

Continues to Provide Growing Number of Best-In-Class Recreational Storage Facilities for Outdoor Enthusiasts

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RecNation Storage ("RecNation" or the "Company"), formerly known as Recreational Realty LLC, and a leading owner, operator and developer of specialized recreational vehicle and marine storage facilities, today announced the launch of its new brand, which embodies the community-driven focus and enthusiasm for the outdoors at the core of its business.

"The launch of the RecNation brand represents our passion for recreational activities and for serving a community that enjoys spending time outdoors with family and friends," said Gary Wojtaszek, Founder and Chief Camper of RecNation. "While we are owners and managers of specialized real estate assets, we are also full-time outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy all of the same recreational activities as our customers. We strive to not only be the go-to provider of premium recreational storage solutions, but to be a community for recreation lovers across the country."

Building on its momentum and rapid growth trajectory, the Company today also announced its inaugural expansion into the Southwest with the acquisition of its first location in the Greater Phoenix region. The property in Phoenix will provide the same specialized solutions for recreational and marine vehicles as all of RecNation's facilities nationwide, including enclosed garages, video surveillance, 24-hour accessibility and secured gated facilities.

RecNation plans to acquire additional locations across the Southwest in the coming months in key regions near national parks such as Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver and Salt Lake City.

Wojtaszek added, "We are helping our customers take advantage of a broader shift towards the 'work from anywhere' lifestyle and explore recreational activities year-round. National parks continue to see record attendance levels as more people visit these incredibly beautiful locations. As we follow Horace Greeley's advice and head west, our premier facility in Phoenix marks the first of many locations in the Southwest – all of which will be in close proximity to some of the most beautiful parks in the country, including the Grand Canyon, Zion, Bryce, Teton, Arches, Yellowstone and the Rocky Mountains."

As the first institutional grade specialized storage company created to serve the growing storage needs for both recreational and marine vehicles, RecNation has solidified its position as the leading recreational storage operator in the nation. Over the past year, the Company has significantly expanded its presence across Florida and Texas to serve a growing community of outdoor and recreational enthusiasts seeking a secure facility to store their recreational vehicles. RecNation currently owns 31 storage locations across Arizona, Texas and Florida and will close on an additional 9 locations in the next two months bringing leasable space to 4.1 million square feet.

In December 2021, RecNation partnered with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., a private investment management firm, and WOJO Capital Partners to accelerate its expansion into a national platform dedicated to serving recreational and marine vehicle enthusiasts across the nation.

