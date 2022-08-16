PURECARS PROMOTES TONY COMPTON TO CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Automotive technology industry veteran will lead team of engineers to harness transformative technologies and unlock growth for retailers and partners

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCars, a leading provider of digital marketing technology and services for automotive dealers, announced today that Tony Compton has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer.

Compton has consistently progressed with PureCars, beginning with his start in 2014 as a software developer. He will now lead the planning for all digital and technology operations for the company. He will focus on harnessing transformative technologies to unlock growth and enable continued efficiency for PureCars and their valued customers and partners.

"Tony has been an integral member of the PureCars team for close to a decade and we're very excited to reward his hard work, commitment, and dedication by appointing him our new Chief Technology Officer," said Stephane Ferri, CEO of PureCars. "Tony brings both a proven track record of technical accomplishment and extensive management experience to his new role. I'm confident in Tony's abilities to lead PureCars' technology teams as we scale our business and advance our solutions."

Tony has twelve years of experience envisioning and architecting advanced digital products. He has been a leader and key contributor in all phases of product development - requirements definition, product definition, system design, implementation, and continuing engineering. Tony's expertise includes software design and development, systems engineering, project management, and program management.

Prior to joining PureCars, Compton began his career in 2010 as a software developer with eVision Services before moving to HP Exstream in 2012 in a similar role.

About PureCars

Since 2007, PureCars has helped thousands of dealers improve their advertising effectiveness, while lowering ad costs per unit sold and per repair order. Through our unique combination of advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising and market analytics, we provide dealers and partners with best-in-class solutions that increase efficiency and profitability. We are a certified digital provider for 16 OEMs in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, compliant with 40+ brands and serve 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America. To learn more, please visit http://www.purecars.com .

