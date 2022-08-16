oneZero Makes Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

oneZero's growth is in top 0.07% of companies



NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. has revealed that oneZero Financial Systems, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Andrew Ralich, Co-Founder and CEO of oneZero: "Jesse and I, and the rest of our executive team, are elated that we have reached this milestone of being on the Inc. 5000. This achievement represents a lot of determination and hard work from our entire team. We are so thankful to all of our clients and partners that continue to support us."

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

oneZero was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts, more than a decade ago to serve the multi-asset trading community. Starting with foreign exchange, the founders of oneZero brought their technological background to the business, developing and executing technology that could scale with the growth of the FX market. Today, oneZero works with hundreds of brokers, banks and buy side market participants globally, including some of the largest financial institutions in the world. They rely on oneZero to provide multi-asset class enterprise trading technology that allows them to provide better services to their customers. At the core of the oneZero promise is powerful, neutral, end-to-end technology.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class trading technology for over a decade. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that separately solve specific organizational challenges and together provide a complete solution for trading technology, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

