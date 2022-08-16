Kirkland's Home Sets Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call for August 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's Home" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2022. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Kirkland's Home management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (855) 560-2577

International dial-in number: (412) 542-4163

Conference ID: 10170457

Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.kirklands.com. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after the conference call through September 6, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 344-7529

International replay number: (412) 317-0088

Replay ID: 7044481

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home furnishings in the United States, currently operating 355 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com, under the Kirkland's Home brand. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by a curated, affordable selection of home furnishings along with inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience allows the Company's customers to furnish their home at a great value. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

Contact: Kirkland's Home Gateway Group, Inc.

Anna Wilhoit Cody Slach and Cody Cree

(615) 872-4800 KIRK@gatewayir.com



(949) 574-3860

