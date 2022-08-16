Ibexis Life & Annuity Insurance Company Launches Innovative Fixed Annuity

Ibexis Launches the MYGA Plus™

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibexis Life & Annuity Insurance Company ("Ibexis") has launched its MYGA Plus™ fixed annuity.

The MYGA Plus™ is a fixed annuity product that provides clients with the flexibility to choose between two fixed rates that are each guaranteed for the initial duration of the product. One option is to earn a traditional guaranteed fixed rate that pays a competitive fixed interest every day. The second option is to allocate to the "Plus Bucket," an indexed linked option that pays a higher fixed rate every year if the S&P 500™ Index increases. If the index increases that year (no matter how much), the client earns the full guaranteed fixed rate for this option.

"As clients seek stability in volatile markets and insurers offer higher crediting rates, we believe fixed annuities are a very attractive product for individuals that desire financial security during retirement," said Nate Gemmiti, Chief Executive Officer at Ibexis.

Ryan Lex, Chief Distribution Officer at Ibexis, added: "Product innovation in the fixed rate annuity segment has been historically limited. With the launch of the MYGA Plus™, clients can now choose between two attractive fixed rates, including the higher earnings potential of the "Plus Bucket."

With insurance licenses in 43 states and the District of Columbia, Ibexis has been assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) by AM Best. Both ratings have a "stable" outlook.

About Ibexis Life & Annuity Insurance Company

Founded in 1937, Ibexis offers fixed annuities to help clients protect their financial future and prepare for retirement. Ibexis' fixed annuities can help individuals accumulate interest without risk of losing principal and provide guaranteed income during retirement. AM Best assigns an A- Financial Strength Rating (4th highest of 13). Ibexis' full ratings report may be viewed at www.ambest.com.

Disclosures

The MYGA Plus™ (Form ICC22-MPC-0322 or state variation) does not invest directly in the S&P 500® and may not include dividends paid on underlying stocks. All guarantees are backed by the claims paying ability of Ibexis Life & Annuity Insurance Company, 221 Bolivar Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101. Product availability and features may vary by state.

The S&P 500® is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates. S&P 500® and S&P ® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services; Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings. The MYGA Plus™ is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the foregoing nor do they have any liability for any errors of omissions or interruptions of the S&P 500 Index®.

Media Contact

Ryan Lex

Chief Distribution Officer at Ibexis

rlex@cordllp.com

