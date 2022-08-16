eMoney Advisor Appoints Susan McKenna to CEO

Previously serving as interim CEO and head of marketing and sales, McKenna has a proven track record for driving business growth and executing on business strategy

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced the appointment of Susan McKenna to CEO by its Board of Directors. Previously serving as interim CEO and head of marketing and sales since March 2022, McKenna began her new role as CEO on Monday, Aug. 15.

Susan McKenna was appointed CEO of eMoney Advisor effective Monday, Aug. 15. (PRNewswire)

"Susan has been a valued member of the leadership team since 2018. Her passion for our business, her many years of experience in the SaaS industry, her vision and great leadership qualities make her a perfect steward for eMoney as it continues to grow and evolve," said Michael Wilens, member of FMR Board and president, enterprise services at Fidelity Investments, which acquired eMoney in 2015. "I am excited to watch eMoney thrive under Susan's leadership."

McKenna joined eMoney in 2018 as head of marketing, leading the firm's client acquisition, engagement, and retention efforts. In February 2020, McKenna expanded her role to lead eMoney's combined marketing and business development teams, focusing on all activities supporting the underlying demand for financial advice, driving revenue and growth, and increasing brand awareness. During McKenna's tenure, eMoney has grown to serve 100,000 financial professionals and more than 5 million households.

"I am honored to lead eMoney in this next chapter," said McKenna. "We have experienced explosive growth in the last few years, and we continue to achieve our vision of financial peace of mind for all. I am excited to see what we will accomplish next in our journey and evolution."

McKenna succeeds Ed O'Brien, who served as eMoney CEO for six years and assumed a new role as head of technology at Fidelity Institutional earlier this year. O'Brien remains a member of eMoney's Board.

About eMoney Advisor

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. 100,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

