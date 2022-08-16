Crestview Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Digicomm International, a Global Value-Added Broadband Distributor

--Company Founder Rob Donziger Will Remain a Major Investor and Continue as CEO--

--Investment Builds on Crestview's Deep Experience in Cable and Telecommunications Industries--

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestview Partners ("Crestview"), a leading private equity firm, announced today that it has made a significant investment in Digicomm International ("Digicomm" or the "Company"), a Colorado-based value-added broadband distributor and reseller. Founded in 1993 by Rob Donziger, Digicomm provides equipment and services for the global broadband industry, with specialization in the $2+ billion hybrid fiber-coaxial ("HFC") market and a growing presence in the $4+ billion fiber ("FTTx") market. The Company offers mission-critical products on a just-in-time basis and vendor managed inventory and engineering services to multiple systems operators ("MSOs") and other telecommunication providers.

"We are excited to have Crestview as our partner for this next phase in Digicomm's growth and evolution," said Rob Donziger, CEO of Digicomm. "Our focus on providing industry leading products and services in an efficient manner to our customers is unwavering, and we look forward to having the additional scale and operational resources necessary to further drive these efforts. We are proud of the results we have achieved over the past 28+ years and believe Crestview's investment will enable us to build meaningfully as we plan for the future."

Brian Cassidy, Co-President and Head of Media at Crestview, said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Rob Donziger and the talented Digicomm management team. We believe that Crestview can support Digicomm's growth through organic investments and M&A to expand the Company's breadth of product and service offerings as it continues to serve as a value-added partner to its customers in the evolving broadband and communications industries."

Crestview's prior investments in the cable and telecommunications sectors include Congruex, WOW!, Charter Communications, Insight Communications, Interoute Communications, and OneLink Communications. As part of the transaction, John Schanz, former Chief Network Officer at Comcast Cable, will be joining the board along with Rob Donziger, and Brian Cassidy and Ben Rhyne from Crestview.

Digicomm was advised by Moelis & Company LLC and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP. Crestview was advised by BofA Securities Inc., Barclays and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Digicomm

Founded in 1993, Digicomm is an industry-leading value-added broadband distributor and reseller, and a key strategic partner to its customers helping them keep up with the rigorous demands of their broadband plant operations. Digicomm's inventory is composed of core distributed products aimed at the day-to-day, upgrade, and new construction needs of its customers, proprietary products, and an extensive library of hard-to-find specialty components. Digicomm has its main distribution center (250,000+ square feet) in the Denver, Colorado area, which also serves as the Company's headquarters. For more information, please visit www.digicomm.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview Partners is a private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: media, industrials and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

Contacts:

For Digicomm:

Mhairi Jones

Digicomm International

303-799-3444

pressinquiries@digicomm.com

For Crestview:

Jeffrey Taufield or Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4800

jeffrey.taufield@kekstcnc.com / daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Crestview Partners and Digicomm International