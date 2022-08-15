Dodge Direct Connection Performance Parts Portfolio Expands, Offers New Products Including Drag Pak Rolling Chassis, Licensed Carbon Fiber Parts

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge unwrapped a full slate of new additions to its factory-backed Direct Connection performance parts line today, including a Direct Connection Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak Rolling Chassis for grassroots drag racers, a Dodge Challenger body-in-white kit, Direct Connection-licensed carbon fiber SpeedKore parts, a licensed vintage Dodge Charger carbon fiber body from Finale Speed, licensed American Racing Headers for the Dodge Charger, Challenger and Durango, and more. (PRNewswire)

Direct Connection is the Dodge brand's performance parts portfolio, launched earlier this year through the Dodge Power Brokers dealer network

Direct Connection Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak Rolling Chassis gives NHRA and NMCA competitors a foundational building block to help create their personal drag car

Direct Connection-licensed SpeedKore parts offer carbon fiber body panels for the modern-era Dodge Challenger

Direct Connection offers licensed Finale Speed pre-1979 muscle cars, including a carbon fiber 1970 Dodge Charger body

Direct Connection TorqueFlite 8HP70 eight-speed transmission — the same transmission used for 392 HEMI®-engine-fueled Scat Pack models — available for plug-and-play use with Direct Connection crate engines

Direct Connection-licensed American Racing Headers for Dodge Charger, Challenger and Durango, made from 304 stainless steel, mate to the most powerful HEMI engines

Direct Connection adds 2.7L and 3.0L supercharger kits to product lineup

More information on availability, pricing and vehicle applications for new Direct Connection products will be announced at 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas , Nov. 1-4

Direct Connection performance parts offered exclusively in-store or online through Dodge Power Brokers dealers; more information available at DCPerformance.com

For complete information on Dodge and the brand's Never Lift plan, which provides a 24-month road map to Dodge's performance future, visit Dodge.com and DodgeGarage.com.

The new Direct Connection parts were announced at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, during the three-day Dodge Speed Week series of events. Dodge Speed Week will include additional announcements on Dodge Gateway Muscle and Future Muscle products on August 16 and August 17, respectively.

"Not only do we listen to our Dodge owners, but the brand also delivers the performance products our street car enthusiasts, drag racers and vintage muscle fans need," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer - Stellantis. "Direct Connection is a program that lives up to its name, offering a pipeline of new products, including a Drag Pak Rolling Chassis for our sportsman drag racers, new licensed carbon fiber panels to cut weight and improve performance, and many more new additions to our growing performance parts portfolio."

Drag Pak Rolling Chassis

The new Direct Connection Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak Rolling Chassis offers a foundational blueprint for National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and National Muscle Car Association (NMCA) competitors, giving the grassroots racers that fuel the sport the tools to create their own vision of a drag race car. The Drag Pak Rolling Chassis with 4130 chromoly tubing and a fully TIG-welded roll cage is NHRA-certified for 7.50-second elapsed times.

The Direct Connection Drag Pak Rolling Chassis arrives already equipped with a four-link rear suspension engineered to launch hard and stay planted down the quarter-mile. Double-adjustable Drag Pak-specific tuned Bilstein coilover shocks, Strange Engineering 9-inch rear end and Strange Pro Series II racing brakes and Weld beadlock lightweight wheels with Mickey Thompson drag racing tires combine to provide racers a formidable quarter-mile package. Working off the Drag Pak Rolling Chassis, racers have the freedom to finish building their dream drag machine with the powertrain, driveline and engine management system of their choice.

Also for grassroots racers, a newly available Dodge Challenger body-in-white kit, delivered without the roll cage, is available with standard e-coat or with an optional choice of exterior vehicle colors for the 2023 model year.

The Direct Connection Drag Pak Rolling Chassis is available at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $89,999, while the Dodge Challenger body-in-white kit is offered at an MSRP of $7,995. Both are available by contacting the Direct Connection Tech hotline at (800) 998-1110.

Carbon Fiber for All

Direct Connection is teaming with SpeedKore to offer Direct Connection-licensed carbon fiber parts for the modern-era Dodge Challenger. SpeedKore offers high-quality carbon fiber upgrades that meet or exceed Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) quality standards and shed weight through custom, lightweight carbon fiber. Direct Connection-licensed carbon fiber parts include the rear spoiler, front splitter, rocker panels and rear diffuser.

Direct Connection will also work with Finale Speed to license a 1970 Dodge Charger carbon fiber body which can be built into a complete, finished vehicle. The carbon-fiber-body vehicles, engineered to OEM body specifications, integrate the legendary look and feel of iconic muscle cars with the performance and technology of modern muscle. Future Direct Connection-licensed carbon-fiber bodies through Finale Speed will include the Plymouth Barracuda and Road Runner.

Modern Performance

Direct Connection also bolsters its modern performance portfolio with several new products, including:

Direct Connection TorqueFlite 8HP70 transmission — the same transmission used in the 392 HEMI®-engine-fueled Scat Pack models — is now a plug-and-play option for use with Direct Connection crate engines, delivering greater torque capacity

Direct Connection now offers 2.7L and 3.0L supercharger kits, based on proven superchargers from the Dodge SRT Hellcat Redeye production vehicle and Hellephant 426 supercharged crate HEMI engine, respectively, for grassroots racers

Direct Connection-licensed American Racing Headers for the Dodge Charger, Challenger and Durango, made from 304 stainless steel, work with an X-pipe exhaust crossover system to handle huge HEMI engine power, including supercharged applications

More information on availability, pricing and vehicle applications for new Direct Connection products will be announced at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nov. 1-4.

Dodge Brand's Direct Connection to Performance

The Direct Connection performance parts portfolio, launched earlier this year through the Dodge Power Brokers dealer network, includes four categories of products: modern performance, crate engines, drag pak, and vintage muscle parts.

Modern performance applications include 14 performance kits for the modern-era production Dodge Challenger, including a Challenger Hellcat Widebody Fender Flare/Fascia Kit and Challenger Hellcat Hood. In the Drag Pak category, Direct Connection offers kits for the Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak, first introduced in 2008 as a factory-built, turn-key drag car for racers who compete in NHRA and NMCA events. Direction Connection offers 13 race-ready kits and four graphics packages for the Drag Pak, including a body kit and 354 supercharged HEMI engine.

The Direct Connection crate engines category features a horsepower-packed lineup of five popular crate engines. The lineup ranges from the 383-horsepower, 345-cu.-in. crate HEMI engine to the 1,000-horsepower Hellephant 426-cu.-in. supercharged crate HEMI engine. Direct Connection vintage muscle products are available for a variety of applications, including drivetrain, engine, suspension and exterior parts.

For full information on the Direct Connection portfolio, visit DCPerformance.com. The Direct Connection Tech hotline at (800) 998-1110 is also available for assistance with technical questions.

Direct Connection

Dodge muscle was born in the 1960s, when Dodge innovated performance upgrades that led to domination at the track and drag strip. As the muscle car enthusiast community exploded, so did the desire for factory-backed go-fast parts. In 1974, Direct Connection launched as the exclusive source for performance parts and technical information, straight from the manufacturer. As an industry first, Direct Connection changed the game with a massive portfolio of performance parts sold through the dealer network with technical information and how-to performance upgrade guides.

Fast forward to today, and with the release of the most powerful and fastest production vehicles in the world, Dodge has become synonymous with high performance. With a new generation of muscle car enthusiasts looking for "ready to run" parts, Direct Connection returns as the new source for high-performance parts and technical expertise straight from the factory.

Dodge Power Brokers

Dodge Power Brokers dealers are equipped with staff trained to deliver a performance-focused customer experience. Power Brokers dealership features include:

Network is the exclusive source for new Direct Connection performance parts

Dealership staff meet set standards of comprehensive knowledge and expertise in high-performance areas

Each Dodge Power Brokers dealer features a dedicated webpage with contact information and biographies on staff trained in high performance customer service

Staff trained to walk customers through Dodge vehicle performance features and available Direct Connection upgrades

Customers can purchase a vehicle with Direct Connection upgrades directly from a Dodge Power Brokers dealership

Direct Connection Modern Performance parts installed by a Dodge Power Brokers dealer have the added benefit of maintaining the balance of the three-year/36,000-mile vehicle warranty (complete warranty details available at DCPerformance.com

For more information on Dodge and to follow along on the brand's Never Lift plan, which provides a 24-month road map to Dodge's performance future, visit Dodge.com and DodgeGarage.com.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

