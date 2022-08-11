USC Athletics Partners With iTrustCapital, Official Crypto Platform of the USC Trojans

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USC Athletics and iTrustCapital have formed a partnership, making iTrustCapital the official crypto platform of the USC Trojans.

As part of this sponsorship, iTrustCapital will have a strong presence through banners, on-site activations and additional advertisements for the football and basketball seasons. Additionally, custom signs will be displayed in and around the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the home of USC's football team, and the Galen Center, host to Trojan home basketball games. iTrustCapital will hold special fan-centric events and promotional activities both before and after many events throughout the football and basketball seasons.

"The legacy and community of USC aligns with the values and mission of iTrustCapital. As pillars of Southern California culture, we're proud to work with USC and continually support its long-standing success, both on and off the field," said Trever Gregory, Chief Operating Officer of iTrustCapital. "By partnering with USC Athletics, iTrustCapital aims to empower all Trojans, current students and active alumni, with knowledge and experience in retirement savings and investment."

"We are excited to welcome iTrustCapital as one of our newest partners," said USC Athletics Director Mike Bohn. "In alignment with our vision to be the most student-athlete centered program in the country, we embrace creative, unique and modern opportunities to enhance the USC Athletics brand. iTrustCapital's attentiveness to community initiatives and supporting greater Southern California aligns with our vision and represents the foundation of this partnership. We are grateful to iTrustCapital for their commitment to our program, university and community."

USC Athletics has an incredibly strong and recognizable heritage; Trojan teams have won an impressive 133 national championships, with a long-standing tradition of nurturing accomplished student-athletes.

iTrustCapital has seen explosive growth since its founding in 2018, with more than 38,000 client-funded accounts since inception and recently surpassing $5.5 billion in total transaction volume. The business prides itself on an incredibly easy-to-use platform that eliminates intimidation and makes investing simple and safe.

"The positive impact of cryptocurrency in sports business has been significant in a short time period," said Drew DeHart, vice president/general manager of USC Sports Properties. "The partnership with iTrustCapital gives Trojans access to information for those who are interested in learning more about cryptocurrency."

About Playfly Sports

Playfly Sports is a full-service sports marketing company operating where sports marketing, media & technology converge. Playfly Sports drives outcome-based solutions for brands reaching approximately 83% of all US sports fans generating over 230bn impressions each year in pro, college, and high school sports. Utilizing the influence and durability of local sports fandom, Playfly Sports exclusive rights in the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, esports, and high school sectors drive value for our local, regional, and national brand partners. Playfly's insights-infused multimedia and tech platforms drive innovation through scaled linear, digital, in-venue, and experiential marketing and engagement assets. Playfly Sports has the unique ability to partner, innovate, and advance the aspirations of athletes, brands, academic institutions, and sports fans across the U.S. Playfly Sports is Igniting Brands through the Love of Fans. Visit Playfly Sports online at playfly.com and follow Playfly Sports on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook: @PlayflySports. www.playfly.com.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital , named best Crypto IRA software platform* in America, allows clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with the tax advantages** of their IRA. iTrustCapital's revolutionary Fintech software platform eliminates the costly inefficiencies and outdated processes of previous IRA models, opening the door for investors to access various digital assets through their retirement accounts – at costs lower than other IRA companies. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, iTrustCapital was founded in 2018 by Todd Southwick and Blake Skadron. iTrustCapital's software platform is available to all qualified US-based investors (excluding NY and HI) and in connection with its partners currently provides access to 29 cryptocurrencies, as well as physical gold and silver. New assets are added frequently to meet demand.

* Internet Marketing Association, Impact21 - Awards include Innovator of the Year and Best Crypto Investment Platform.

** Some taxes and conditions may apply. https://itrustcapital.com/legal-disclaimer

