PharmaGiant.com's Online Pharmacy Saves Americans up to 90% on Medication

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Drug prices in the US have been the subject of long and intense debate, as Americans spend on average over 200% more than their neighbors to the north in Canada. The high cost of drugs has forced many Americans into rationing medication or completely skipping doses, which can lead to severe health complications and can even be fatal.

Due to lower drug prices in Canada, the country has become a hot spot for pharma-tourism, where Americans can fill their prescriptions with massive discounts. Canada offers lower drug-pricing due to strict pricing regulation by both the federal and provincial governments on prescription drugs.

With PharmaGiant.com, Americans can avoid the long trip to Canada and securely order medication online with a prescription from their doctor while saving up to 90%.

The following notable medications provide insight into the massive savings found on Pharma Giant compared to average drug prices according to GoodRX:

Lipitor

Retail price: $1,801

Pharma Giant Price: $236

Zestril

Retail price: $1,555

Pharma Giant Price: $73

Zoloft

Retail price: $1,801

Pharma Giant Price: $236

Cialis

Retail price: $419

Pharma Giant Price: $159

Synthroid

Retail price: $186.99

Pharma Giant Price: $55.99

Pharma Giant has also partnered with doctors across the United States through a no-cost membership program that helps pass affordable drug savings onto their patients.

Millions of Americans fall into a drug coverage gap each year known as the "donut hole". This means their healthcare plan will stop covering drug costs which results in having to pay full-price for necessary medications. Pharma Giant is ideal for those who find themselves in this scenario, where getting access to affordable drugs is of crucial.

With a prescription from a doctor, patients can easily and securely order their prescription online and have it express shipped to their address in the US. Cold chain medications such as insulin are shipped in insulated containers with gel-packs so that quality is maintained throughout the delivery process.

Pharma Giant also offers bulk pricing discounts. For example, Humalog insulin, which normally retails for $362 in the US, can be purchased for $70 per vial or eight vials for $256. Additional savings can also be earned through newsletter promotions and by participating in the patient referral program which rewards patients with a $20 credit when they refer family & friends to the site.

About Pharma Giant

With a prescription, Americans can easily & securely order prescription medication online through Pharma Giant (www.pharmagiant.com) or by calling toll-free at 1-888-513-2294.

