Fyle is now live on the Xero App Store

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyle Inc, a fast-growing, real-time expense management solution, announces the launch of its app on the Xero App Store. Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses worldwide. By going live on the Xero App Store, Fyle has taken another step towards making expense management easy for its customers.

Fyle was built with a singular goal - not a single second should be spent managing business expenses. Nestled within everyday applications like Gmail, Outlook, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and text messaging, Fyle allows users to track expenses on the go. The Fyle integration with Xero automates the last leg of the accounting process. It syncs and codes all expense-related data such as charts of accounts, employees, vendors, receipts, tax codes, and custom data in real-time.

"We are focused on automating every step of the expense management process. We have built a tool that is intuitive and easy to use for employees and finance teams alike. Our integration with Xero has helped many customers reduce time and effort by automatically coding and populating all expense data. We're happy to go live on the Xero App Store as a Xero-certified app partner," says Yashwanth Madhusudan, Co-founder and CEO of Fyle.

The new app available on the Xero App Store brings together Fyle's expense management capabilities and Xero's powerful accounting automation. Focusing primarily on small and mid-sized businesses, Fyle allows users to easily track expenses from everyday apps. Receipt submissions can be as simple as replying to a text message with a photo of the receipt.

The Fyle-Xero integration facilitates a secure, bi-directional data flow between the two apps. Finance teams can easily pull in vendor, employee, project, chart of accounts, tax codes, and other custom information from Xero and push reimbursable and card spend data, receipts, currencies, approval status, and more from Fyle. Its automated sync lets accountants reduce manual effort and close their books faster.

"We have been using Fyle for almost two years, reducing our expense management effort by 60%. The Fyle-Xero integration reduces the time I spend downloading expense data, mapping all relevant fields, and then uploading it into Xero. By auto-mapping everything from receipts to charts of accounts, we have more time to spend on other important areas of work," said the Finance Operations Manager at a leading automotive tech platform.

Fyle is an exhibitor at Xerocon New Orleans on August 24-25 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. You can try Fyle on the Xero App Store here .

Fyle was built with the singular aim of reducing the time spent on business expenses. Fyle is the new standard in expense management for small businesses and is built for employees and finance teams. With real-time card feeds, tight accounting integrations, easy receipt tracking, approvals, spend limits, and detailed analytics, Fyle helps finance teams close their books faster.

