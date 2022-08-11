Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Vonage as Leader in Growth and Innovation in CCaaS Radar

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized as a leader in growth and innovation in the latest Frost & Sullivan Radar for the European Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market.

Vonage was recognized for Vonage Contact Center , an intelligent, multi-tenant contact center solution that seamlessly integrates all communications channels and customer interactions into an organization's CRM platform. Radar credited Vonage for investing heavily in innovation to deliver new contact center applications for reporting, analytics, visual engagement, and AI-based functionalities, its deep integrations with Salesforce, ServiceNow and Microsoft Teams, and for offering one of the most comprehensive and flexible cloud communications platforms in the market.

Vonage's fully programmable contact center, unified communications and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage Communications Platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely, providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

"Vonage holds a significant position in the European CCaaS space. Offering one of the most comprehensive and flexible cloud communications platforms in the market, Vonage delivers high-quality customization and support services, together with deep integrations with a broad range of CRM solutions", said Senior Industry Director, Nancy Jamison, Frost & Sullivan. "Vonage Contact Center continues to exceed expectations and Vonage's focus on developing innovative solutions for reporting, analytics, visual engagement, and AI-based functionalities, positions Vonage as a technology frontrunner in the CCaaS market."

"It is an honor to be recognized as a Leader by Frost & Sullivan for our continued innovation and growth within the Contact Center as a Service space," said Savinay Berry, Executive Vice President, Product and Engineering, Vonage. "Vonage combines pure-play cloud contact center offerings with robust unified communications, programmable communications and conversational commerce applications, to provide an end-to-end communication experience for a company's employees and customers that help them to perform better, connect easier and enhance experiences. This acknowledgment emphasizes our commitment to continue driving innovation that transforms the way businesses operate and connect with their customers."

The latest Frost Radar for the Contact Center as a Service Market (2021) ranks the top-performing cloud contact center providers in Europe on innovation and growth. The rankings are based on the firm's independent research into each provider's product portfolio, vision and strategy, research and development, growth pipeline, and customer alignment.

