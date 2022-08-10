DOD Selects Torch.AI for Advanced Cyber and Insider Threat Analysis Capability: SITH

LEAWOOD, Kan., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI, pioneers of data infrastructure AI, announced today the United States Department of Defense (DOD) has selected the company's software for a new cyber and insider threat analysis capability, the System for Insider Threat Hindrance (SITH).

Cyber attacks across all industries are on the rise. Costs related to cybercrime are expected to reach $10.5 trillion per year by 2025. Insider threats are one of the primary reasons for data record breaches, which are growing at nearly 200% per year. Employees, former employees, vendors, business partners and business associates are all insiders that could pose a threat to the average business.

With Torch.AI, the new SITH system dramatically increases the quality and availability of information used to detect threats by fusing disparate, complex government and commercial datasets and automating key tasks with advanced machine learning. Torch.AI's NEXUS™ software platform rapidly connects any source system or database to make data instantly machine readable without human intervention. Additionally, NEXUS™ provides synthesized data objects from a convenient interface. By objectizing the data, SITH avoids typical constraints of system-by-system data integrations, migrations, and duplications, which can impede analysis. Rather, Torch.AI connects to data where it resides with a flexible data mesh, integrating new data quickly, accurately, continuously and in a cost-effective manner without disrupting an agency's overall mission. This made the Torch.AI software a perfect choice for SITH and DOD.

Torch.AI developed SITH with the DOD Chief Digital and AI Office's (CDAO) Directorate for Digital Services (DDS), on behalf of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). CDAO is responsible for the acceleration of the DOD's adoption of data, analytics, and AI to generate decision advantage from the boardroom to the battlefield. DCSA is the security agency in the federal government dedicated to protecting America's trusted workforce and trusted workspaces. DCSA services more than 100 federal entities, oversees 10,000 cleared companies, and conducts approximately 2 million background investigations each year.

The Department of Defense has made significant strides in unlocking the power of its data, harnessing artificial intelligence (AI), and providing digital solutions for warfighters. In February of 2022, the Office of the Secretary of Defense established the CDAO to strengthen and integrate data, artificial intelligence, and digital solutions in the Department.

"There are few situations where the quality and availability of data is more important than cyber and insider threat. It's a huge problem. It's getting worse every day," said Brian Weaver, Founder and CEO of Torch.AI. "Torch.AI software is mission-ready today. We are proud the DOD has selected our solution for this critical capability and the critical part we are playing to protect our warfighters and enhance our nation's security and economic viability."

Torch.AI, the Data Infrastructure AI Pioneers, are headquartered in Kansas City with offices in Washington, DC. The company developed the use of AI to process data in-flight, radically evolving analytic and operational capabilities in any IT environment. Torch.AI's products and people are currently actively supporting operations in industries including financial services, construction and engineering, healthcare, and the US Department of Defense, US Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies.

